November 12, 2023
Shaw Local
Glendale Heights police investigating armed robbery at gaming facility

By Shaw Local News Network
(Greg D)

Glendale Heights Police are investigating a Nov. 9 armed robbery at a gaming facility, authorities said.

Police at 5 a.m. responded to Prairie State Gaming, located in the 300 block of Wall Street, for a report of an armed robbery.

Police located the victim, an employee of the business, and learned that two subjects, one armed with a semi-automatic handgun, confronted him as he arrived at the business, police said.

The subjects took the employee into the business and proceeded to take a large amount of cash before leaving in an unknown vehicle, authorities said.

The employee was not injured.

DuPage CountyGlendale Heights
