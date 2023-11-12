Glen Ellyn Park District offers festive events for the holidays

Get into the holiday spirit with the Glen Ellyn Park District’s collection of events scheduled for mid-November and December. Highlights include Turkey Burn, Toys for Tots toy drive and Sports and Fun with Santa.

November Blood & Food Drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 14, Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center, 800 St. Charles Road. Take part in the Glen Ellyn Park District’s blood and food drive. Donate nonperishable food items and toiletries to help fill the shelves at Glen Ellyn Food Pantry. Appointments are recommended for blood donations, but walk-ups are welcome. Visit gepark.org/drives.

Turkey Basketball Shootout: 10 a.m. to noon, Nov. 22, Main Street Recreation Center, 501 Hill Ave. Children ages 5-10 and adults team up on the basketball court for a chance to win a Thanksgiving turkey. Teams consist of one adult and one child. Each team member gets 10 free throws. Winners will be determined by the most successful shots. Snacks will be provided. Only children need to register. Cost is $10 for residents, $15 for nonresidents. Visit gepark.org/register.

Turkey Burn: 7 to 10 a.m., Nov. 23, Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center, 800 St. Charles Road. Join us for a morning of calorie-burning group fitness classes, all while helping to support Glen Ellyn Food Pantry. Bring a non-perishable food or toiletry item to donate, and you’ll be eligible to take part in the classes. The event is open to Ackerman SFC members and non-members ages 14 and over. No registration required.

Turkey Trot 5-Mile Run: 8 a.m., Nov. 23, Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road. Start off your Thanksgiving on the right foot at the Turkey Trot 5-Mile Predicto Race. The top two runners who most accurately predict their finish time will win a treat. Prizes will also be awarded for best costume. The park district will also be collecting non-perishable food items on behalf of the Glen Ellyn Food Pantry. Free and open to all ages. Registration is not required, but a waiver must be signed at the event to qualify.

Toys For Tots Toy Drive with Characters: 1 to 3 p.m., Dec. 3, Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center, 800 St. Charles Road. Your favorite characters will be at Ackerman SFC, collecting new and unwrapped toys for children in need. Bring a toy to donate and seize the opportunity to meet, interact with and take photos with superheroes, princesses and more. This event is offered in partnership with the League of Enchantment. Visit gepark.org/calendar.

Polar Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dec. 9, Maryknoll Park, 845 Pershing Ave. Get into the spirit of the season with holiday shopping, carolers performing winter classics and even a visit with St. Nick himself. Popcorn and hot chocolate will be available for purchase.

December Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 12, Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center, 800 St. Charles Road. Be a lifesaver and participate in the Glen Ellyn Park District’s blood drive. Donating just one pint of blood, a process that only takes about an hour and has the potential to save up to three lives. While appointments are recommended, walk-ins are also welcome. Visit gepark.org/drives.

Family Bingo Night: 5 to 7 p.m., Dec. 15, Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center, 800 St. Charles Road. Spend an evening at Ackerman SFC packed with bingo, pizza and prizes. We’ll play several rounds starting at 5:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded at the end of each round. Children ages 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Drop in any time with the whole family and have some fun. Cost is $1 per card. Registration is not required.

Sports and Fun with Santa: 10 a.m. to noon, Dec. 16, Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center, 800 St. Charles Road. This event is designed for children aged 3 to 12. Santa and his elves are taking a sleigh ride break. Join him and his crew for festive games, sports, arts and crafts and more. A pizza lunch will be provided. Cost is $25 for residents, $35 for nonresidents. Registration is required. Visit gepark.org/register.

Whoville Holiday: 5 to 7:30 p.m., Dec. 22, Maryknoll Park, 845 Pershing Ave. Come in your best Whoville outfit and watch “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (1966) while decorating cookies, drinking hot chocolate and making a winter craft. Then snap a picture with the Grinch himself before taking part in the Whoville holiday costume contest. All ages are welcome. Only children need to register and must be accompanied by an adult. Cost is $5 for residents, $8 for nonresidents. Visit gepark.org/register.

Last Chance Burn: 7 to 10 a.m., Dec. 31, Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center, 800 St. Charles Road. For ages 14 and up. Jumpstart your resolution and make hunger history with a morning of calorie-burning group fitness classes to end the year. The “fee” to participate is a non-perishable food item or toiletry donation for the Glen Ellyn Food Pantry. Open to members and non-members; no registration required.

For information on events, visit gepark.org/calendar.