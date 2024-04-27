Girls track and field: Prospect takes title at 46th Tiger Invitational in Wheaton

Huntley’s Victoria Evtimov anchors the 800-meter relay team to first place at the Wheaton Warrenville South Tiger Invitational girls track and field meet in Wheaton on Friday, April 26, 2024. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

Naperville Central’s Liv Phillips hopes to complete a great senior season of distance running with two strong races at the Class 3A girls track and field state meet.

She took another step Friday as she ran the state’s fastest time this season by winning the 3,200-meter run in 10:24.90 at Wheaton Warrenville South’s 46th annual Tiger Invitational.

“This is really exciting to know I can run that in conditions like this that aren’t necessarily perfect,” said Phillips, who also ran the invite’s second-fastest 3,200 ever. “That’s a big confidence boost going into sectionals and state.”

Phillips was second at 3A state cross country Nov. 4. In her state track debut in 2023, Phillips was an all-state sixth in the 3,200 and 12th in the 1,600 finals.

“It honestly didn’t go as well as I wanted,” Phillips said. “I’m just making sure I’m strong enough to do those two races and be sharp enough to compete in the 1,600.”

Third in Class 3A last season, Prospect made an impressive debut in the 21-team field by winning with 114 points over Naperville Central (97) and Huntley (84.5), last year’s 3A state champion and the two-time defending invite champs. The Knights won only one event – the 200 with junior Anna Niedbrugge (25.51) – but had five second places, including sophomore sister Nikki Niebrugge in the 200.

“It’s so fun and I got to run with my sister (in) Lane 9,” Anna Niedbrugge said. “She’s always in my 4x100s and 4x200s. It’s actually pretty cool. When we win races together, it’s fun.”

Prospect was second with Meg Peterson in the 3,200 and 400, Veronica Znajda in the 800 and the 4x800. Naperville Central senior Brooke Sawatzky swept the 300 low hurdles (46.15) and triple jump (11.50m/37-8 3/4) and was second in the 100 high hurdles. Allison Roozeboom (discus) and the 4x200 also were second.

“I’m happy (with the 300 hurdles) because the whole outdoor season has been getting better each race,” said Sawatzky, about half a second from the school record.

Prospect's Meg Peterson starts the 400-meter dash at the Wheaton Warrenville South Tiger Invitational girls track and field meet in Wheaton on Friday, April 26, 2024.

Huntley’s sprint relays were impressive. The 4x200 of K’Leigh Saenz, Dominique Johnson, Emily Byers and Victoria Evtimov won in an invite-record 1:45.77 with the state’s No. 3 time. The 4x100 of Sophie Amin, Johnson, Saenz and Evtimov (48.15) posted the invite’s No. 3 fastest time.

“It’s going well. It’s actually a lot of moving pieces so we can plug and play with our (lineups),” Evtimov said. “Our handoffs are going really well, too. We’re pretty excited to get the time drops with good weather.”

Johnson won long jump (5.63m/18-5 3/4) and Amin took the 100 high hurdles (14.70). Evtimov (100) and the 4x400 were second.

“It’s not the marks I wanted but considering the weather, it was raining when I was jumping, I’m not too mad about it,” said Johnson, who did not triple jump.

In the 1,600, Naperville North’s Emma Berres (5:00.60) and Julie Piot (5:00.86) finished 1-2 after running together most of the race.

“(Running together) was the plan,” Piot said. “We were trying to go sub-5:00, just missed it, but it was a really fun race.” “I’m glad we got to run it together,” Berres said. “That definitely helped a lot and it was an awesome experience.”

Glenbard West’s Mackenzie Gilbert, an all-state eighth in the 800 last season, used her strong kick over the last 30 meters to win in a lifetime-best 2:14.79. Kendal Cullen was second in pole vault.

“I was really surprised because I’ve never broken 2:16 before,” Gilbert said. “We’ve worked on our leg speed and finish a lot so I knew just to stay calm.”

Lyons Township's Leigh Ferrell in the pole vault at the Wheaton Warrenville South Tiger Invitational girls track and field meet in Wheaton on Friday, April 26, 2024.

Schaumburg junior Kaylee Meyer won high jump (1.67m/5-5 3/4) with the Tigers’ Haylie Hinckley second. Also taking second were Wheaton North’s Sophia Dalrymple (long jump), Downers Grove South’s Karen Boakye (triple jump) and Metea Valley’s Arainna Hammons (300 hurdles).

Bolingbrook senior Kristyn Johnson won the 100 (12.34) and was part of the 4x100 with Brooklyn Boyce, Danielle Cathey and Sarai Carter (49.88), which edged Prospect for second by .002.

”For this season, this has to be the top highlight. Good weather conditions for outside,” Johnson said after winning the 100. “I ran OK but I’m looking for at least 11.9 by the end of the season.”

Lincoln-Way East senior Jaiden Knoop won pole vault (3.72m/12-2 1/2). That’s just one-half inch shy of the overall best height for the two-time all-stater and even better than her second-place state height in 2022 (12-1 3/4). With Friday’s rain, Knoop initially thought the meet would continue but pole vault might be canceled.

“I think a lot of things clicked for me today,” Knoop said.”I think this sets me up really well mentally going into postseason and really builds confidence in myself.”

Lincoln-Way Central won the 4x800 (9:35.97) with senior Nadia Bowden, sophomore Ava Dughetti and freshmen Brea Counihan and Mia Forystek.

The group also was excited about receiving bright orange T-shirts given to event champions. Bowden qualified for state in 2023 as an individual in the 800.

”We had to scrap (our 2023 4x800) before sectionals and I told my coach I really want to bring a team down. I don’t want to go alone,” Bowden said. “We worked and we’ve got four girls. I’d say we’re pretty excited to get the team down to state.”

Yorkville junior Courtney Clabough swept shot put (11.36m/37-3 1/4) and discus (36.09m/118-5). The three-time all-stater between the two throws won her second Tiger Invite in shot and first in discus.