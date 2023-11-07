Westmont to begin plans for next phase of Quincy Street project

As Phase 1 of the West Quincy Streetscape Project nears completion, the village of Westmont is beginning to plan for Phase 2 of the project, which will encompass the section of West Quincy from Lincoln to Grant streets and will include the front entrance to village hall as well as parts of the commuter lot.

Phase 2 is scheduled to begin in 2025. At this time, the village is coordinating a visioning workshop to engage the public as well as Village staff and other stakeholders regarding the project.

The purpose of the workshop is to seek feedback from key stakeholders and staff regarding a wide range of design-related topics as well as any issues or concerns pertaining to existing conditions. The feedback from the workshop will be used to develop a concept set of alternatives that will be presented to the village board for final comment and formal consideration.

The workshop is scheduled for 4:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 7, at Westmont Village Hall, 31 W. Quincy St., The public is invited to attend. If you have any questions regarding the workshop, contact Public Works Director Amy Ries at aries@westmont.il.gov.