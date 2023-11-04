Brookfield Zoo to honor veterans at Nov. 11 ceremony

The Chicago Zoological Society will host a Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11 at Brookfield Zoo. Admission to the zoo will be free to all veterans and their families. Parking fees still apply.

A variety of special activities and entertainment to commemorate veterans will take place inside and outside the zoo’s Discovery Center. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., guests can view military memorabilia and vehicles that will be on display. Additionally, representatives from Cook County’s Military and Veterans Discount Program, Honor Flight Chicago and Wounded Warriors will share information about each of their organizations.

Zoogoers will also have the opportunity for up-close experiences with several of the zoo’s animal ambassadors between 11 and 11:30 a.m. Animal care staff will be on hand to share fun facts about each of the critters.

From noon to 12:45 p.m., guests can enjoy a performance by the Legacy Girls as they sing hit tunes from the 1940s, 50s and 60s. The posting of colors and singing of the National Anthem follows at 12:45 p.m. Afterwards, the Jesse White Tumblers will perform an entertaining routine.

The Chicago Zoological Society offers free general admission to Brookfield Zoo year-round to active, reserve and retired members of the Armed Forces with a valid military ID. For a full schedule of Veterans Day ceremony activities, visit CZS.org/VeteransDay.