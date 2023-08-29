League of Women Voters of the La Grange Area sponsor guided bird walk Sept. 23

The League of Women Voters of the La Grange Area will sponsor a guided bird walk at Wolf Road Prairie (WRP) on Sept. 23 with a rain date set for Sept. 24. Participants will meet at 7 a.m. at the Wolf Road Prairie, Wolf Road and 31st Street in Westchester.

Bird watching with the naturalist will take place from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Following the walk, refreshments will be served from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Franzosenbusch Prairie House, 11225 Constitution Dr., Westchester.

Professional naturalist Stacia Novy will lead participants through the nature reserve with a focus on the prairie ecosystem and migrating birds. Novy is on the Prairie Society Board of Directors and participated in the earliest efforts to save WRP from urban development. She has given bird watching and nature walks all over the country. Novy currently works for the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and SIU Carbondale researching birds, reptiles, insects and mammals.

Advance registration is required and can be made by email to Michelle Niccolai at league@lagrangearealwv.org by Sept. 22. After registering, detailed information will be sent. This event is free of charge and open to the public, however it will be limited to 20 people.

For more information, email league@lagrangearealwv.org or visit lagrangearealwv.org.