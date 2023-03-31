Glenbard Parent Series webinar to share tips to harness intense feelings

The Glenbard Parent Series: Navigating Healthy Families will present “Big Feelings: How to Be OK When Things Are Not OK.” Glenbard graduate and bestselling author Liz Fosslien will speak at 7 p.m. April 4, via Zoom.

Big feelings can overwhelm young people and adults, and may leave people feeling alone in their struggle, a news release stated. Sharing surprising scientific data, personal stories and original illustrations, Fosslien will examine uncomfortable feelings such as burnout, jealousy, despair and anger.

Participants will learn how regret can become a compass for making future decisions, and how to identify what lies behind feelings of frustration. She also will discuss detaching self-worth from performance, and letting go of perfectionism.

Fosslien is the co-author and illustrator of the national bestseller “Big Feelings” and the Wall Street Journal bestseller “No Hard Feelings: The Secret Power of Embracing Emotions at Work.” As the head of content and communications at Humu, she helps teams and leaders develop habits that build resilience, harness emotions and unlock potential.

For information and the webinar link, go to glenbardgps.org. To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events or to submit a question in advance, email Gilda Ross, Glenbard District 87 student and community projects coordinator, at gilda_ross@glenbard.org.