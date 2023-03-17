Elmhurst University to present historian’s talk about his Emmett Till book

During an author event at Elmhurst University on April 11, historian Devery Anderson will discuss his book, “Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement,” and its continuing impact.

The Wall Street Journal describes the book as “masterfully researched, drawing on public archives and public collections to present the most detailed account of this horrific story” of the abduction and murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till in 1955, a news release stated. In 2015, the same year the book was published, it was optioned by Hollywood producers and became the basis for a six-and-a-half-hour ABC-TV series, “Women of the Movement,” which premiered in January 2022, and is available to stream on Hulu.

The author event with Anderson begins at 4:30 p.m. April 11, in the Frick Center, Founders Lounge, 190 Prospect Ave., Elmhurst (elmhurst.edu/campusmap). A book signing will follow the talk. Admission is free, but RSVPs are encouraged at elmhurst.edu/cultural. For information, email marketing@elmhurst.edu.

Anderson also is the editor or co-editor of four books related to Mormons and the West, two of which won the Steven F. Christensen Award for Best Documentary from the Mormon History Association in 2006. His latest book, “A Slow, Calculated Lynching: The Story of Clyde Kennard,” was published earlier this month by the University Press of Mississippi.