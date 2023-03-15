March 15, 2023
Boys Basketball: 2022-2023 Suburban Life All-Area team

By Bob Narang for Shaw Local
Wheaton Warrenville South's Braylen Meredith (25) drives around Lake Park's Camden Cerese (1) during a game on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.

Wheaton Warrenville South's Braylen Meredith drives around Lake Park's Camden Cerese during a game on Jan. 7. The 6-foot-6 Meredith averaged 15.6 points and 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game this season. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network)

Here is the Suburban Life All-Area boys basketball team.

FIRST TEAM

Niko Abusara, Benet, senior, guard: The Dartmouth recruit averaged 12.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.2 steals, 1.3 blocks and 1.3 steals in the first 34 games. Selected to The Associated Press Class 4A All-State Second Team.

Matas Castillo, Lemont, senior, guard: Averaged 16.4 points, 4.0 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game and made 36 3-pointers. Selected to The Associated Press Class 3A Honorable Mention Team.

Braylen Meredith, Wheaton Warrenville South, senior, forward: The DuKane Conference Player of the Year. The 6-foot-6 Meredith averaged 15.6 points and 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game. Named to The Associated Press Class 4A All-State Honorable Mention Team.

Ben Oosterbaan, Hinsdale Central, senior, forward: A Michigan baseball recruit, he is the 2022-23 Suburban Life Newspaper Player of the Year. The 6-foot-6 Oosterbaan averaged 20.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals, blocked 27 shots and made 44 3-pointers. Selected to The Associated Press Class 4A All-State Second Team.

Niklas Polonowski, Lyons, senior, guard/forward: The Pennsylvania recruit averaged 15.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists and made a single-season program record 91 3-pointers. Named to The Associated Press Class 4A All-State Honorable Mention Team.

SECOND TEAM

Noah Campbell, Willowbrook, senior, guard: Averaged 19.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.9 steals.

Stefan Cicic, Riverside-Brookfield, junior, center: Named Metro Suburban Blue Conference Player of the Year for a 26-6 regional finalist. Averaged 17.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 blocks. Recorded 16 double-doubles. Selected to The Associated Press Class 4A All-State Honorable Mention Team.

Brayden Fagbemi, Benet, senior, guard: A John Hopkins recruit, Fagbemi averaged 12 points. 4.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds. Selected to The Associated Press Class 4A All-State Honorable Mention Team.

Brady Kunka, Benet, senior, forward: Top scorer for Class 4A state second-place team. Averaged 13.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists and made 36 3-pointers. Named to the IBCA Class 4A Third Team.

Downers Grove North's Jack Stanton (21) plans his attack during the boys 4A super-sectional game between Kenwood Academy and Downers Grove North high school in Chicago on Monday, March 6, 2023.

Downers Grove North's Jack Stanton plans his attack during a Class 4A supersectional against Kenwood Academy. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local News Network)

Jack Stanton, Downers Grove North, junior, guard: Top scorer for the Class 4A fourth-place team in state. Averaged 15.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.0 steals, shooting 35 percent from the 3-point line to finish with 102 3-pointers. Named to The Associated Press Class 4A All-State Honorable Mention Team.

Honorable Mention

Jacob Bozeman, Downers Grove North, senior, forward; Jalen Brown, Glenbard South, senior, forward; Logan Brown, Glenbard West, senior, forward; Rokas Castillo, Lemont, senior, guard; Chase Collignon, Hinsdale Central, senior, guard; Will Gonzalez, Riverside-Brookfield, junior, guard; A.J. Levine, York, junior, guard; Jackson Niego, Lyons, senior, guard; Talen Pearson, Nazareth, junior, guard/forward; Jack Ryan, Glenbard East, senior, guard.

