League of Women Voters of La Grange plans candidate forums for school districts 102, 204

The League of Women Voters of the La Grange Area will sponsor two online candidate forums, one for the Lyons Township High School District 204 Board from 7 to 8 p.m. March 13, and one for the La Grange School District 102 Board from 7 to 8 p.m. March 15.

Candidates will make brief presentations on their backgrounds, qualifications and interest in running for office, followed by questions submitted from constituents in advance of the forum and asked by an LWV-trained moderator, a news release stated.

To submit questions, send an email (and include SD204 or SD102 in the subject field) to league@lagrangearealwv.org.

Advance registration for the respective Zoom meetings is required using the following links: for SD204, it’s https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_KMWKpumiT4G_qP--8vKO6Q and for SD102, it’s https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_l2PpaygeSOK_5L5x5649FA. Registrants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

The forum will be recorded and published on the League of Women Voters of the La Grange Area’s Facebook page and in the Illinois Voter Guide after the forum concludes. The guide can be found at illinoisvoterguide.org.

The League reserves the right to publicize the forum, and may opt to invite the media or other entity not associated with any of the candidates or campaigns to provide televised, radio or other coverage of the forum. If the event is taped or transcribed, participants in the forum agree that copyright ownership of the tapes or transcripts resides with the League of Women Voters.

The candidates agreed that they, their organizations, their campaign and their supporters will not use the forum, portions of the forum or any audio clips, video clips or transcripts for political advertising or other purposes without written permission from the League of Women Voters.

The event is free to the public. For information, email league@lagrangearealwv.org. Visit www.lagrangearealwv.org.

The League of Women Voters of the La Grange Area serves the people of Brookfield, Burr Ridge, Countryside, Indian Head Park, Hinsdale, Hodgkins, La Grange, La Grange Highlands, La Grange Park, Riverside, Western Springs and Westchester.