February 23, 2023
Shaw Local
Glenbard Parent Series talk to advocate investing in self, students, colleagues

By Shaw Local News Network
Glenbard Parent Series: Navigating Healthy Families in Glen Ellyn

The Glenbard Parent Series: Navigating Healthy Families will present “Live Your Excellence: Bring Your Best Self to Work and Home Every Day,” with educator and author Jimmy Casas, at 7 p.m. March 2, via Zoom.

“Invest in excellence – for your students every day, your colleagues year after year, and yourself for a lifetime,” Casas, author of “Culturize” and “Live Your Excellence,” said in a news release.

He believes it is essential for educators to cultivate a mindset of generosity and excellence to empower students, colleagues and themselves. Casas will explain how adults can apply an investment-based approach to everything from challenging students, to feelings of inadequacy, to collaborative leadership. Casas served 22 years as a school leader. He is a best-selling author, speaker, leadership coach and award-winning principal.

Go to glenbardgps.org for further information and the link to the webinar. To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events or to submit a question in advance, email Gilda Ross, Glenbard District 87 student and community projects coordinator, at gilda_ross@glenbard.org.

Glen EllynEducationLectureAuthor
Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois