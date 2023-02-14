Elmhurst AAUW offers scholarships to women

The AAUW Elmhurst Area Branch offers three scholarships of $3,000 each to women from the communities of Elmhurst, Addison, Bensenville, Berkeley, Northlake, Oak Brook, Oakbrook Terrace or Villa Park who need financial assistance to continue education at the undergraduate or graduate level.

An applicant may be studying full or part time, a news release stated. Besides being from one of the above communities, the applicant must be continuing her education after completing at least 12 credit hours at an accredited college or university, and be age 25 or older.

The mission of AAUW, also known as American Association of University Women, is to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research at both the national and local levels. Funds for these scholarships come from the Used Book Sale that AAUW hosts each summer. The 2022 Used Book Sale was so successful that the organization is pleased to be able to offer three scholarships this year, stated the release.