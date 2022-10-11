Glenbard Parent Series speaker to explore secret strength of introverts

The Glenbard Parent Series: Navigating Healthy Families will present “Quiet: The Power and Secret Strength of Introverts in a World That Can’t Stop Talking,” with bestselling New York Times author Susan Cain, at noon and 7 p.m. Oct. 18, via Zoom.

Go to glenbardgps.org for information and the link to the two webinars. To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events or to submit a question in advance, send an email to Gilda Ross, Glenbard District 87 student and community projects coordinator, at gilda_ross@glenbard.org.

Leadership is often associated with bold confidence and charisma, but many great leaders are deep thinkers, soft-spoken and shy, a news release stated.

“Don’t think of introversion as something that needs to be cured,” Cain said in the release.

Cain maintains that asking introverts to act like extroverts is a serious waste of talent and energy. She says illuminating the power of quietude will not only free introverts to be themselves, but also will contribute to positive advancements in leadership, parenting and the workforce.

She will explain how introverts think and work, and why the next generation of quiet young people must be raised to know their own strength. Cain’s teaching is designed to change how society sees introverts and how they see themselves.

The author started the Quiet Movement with her bestsellers “Quiet Power: The Secret Strengths of Introverts” and “Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can’t Stop Talking.” Her most recent book is “Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole.”

Cain will be in conversation with Bruce Feiler, author of seven New York Times bestsellers and the inspiration for the TV drama series “Council of Dads.”