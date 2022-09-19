Elmhurst University’s César Chavéz Intercultural Lecture to address immigration

This year’s César Chavéz Intercultural Lecture at Elmhurst University on Sept. 21 will be presented by Nubia Willman, first deputy for community engagement in Chicago’s Office of the Mayor and director of the city’s Office of New Americans.

Willman is responsible for immigration policy and programming throughout Chicago to ensure that the city remains a welcoming one, according to a news release.

Willman will present “There is No Line: Demystifying Our Complex Immigration System.”

Willman’s work includes leading Chicago’s census efforts and working with community stakeholders to increase services and access for immigrant and refugee communities. In 2021, the national, bipartisan immigration research and advocacy organization New American Economy named Chicago the most welcoming city for immigrants in the U.S.

Before joining the mayor’s office, Willman, who also is an attorney, worked at Legal Aid Chicago, where she supervised the immigration project in the Immigrants and Workers’ Rights Practice Group. She represented survivors of gender-based crimes, migrant workers, human trafficking survivors and low-wage workers seeking immigration and employment relief.

The César Chavéz Intercultural Lecture will be given at 4 p.m. Sept. 21 in the Frick Center, Founders Lounge. Admission is free and all are welcome to attend the event on the campus at 190 S. Prospect Ave. in Elmhurst.

For more information and to RSVP, visit elmhurst.edu/cultural.