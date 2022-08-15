Historian to lecture in Elmhurst on history of Chicago’s iconic foods

Historian and author Leslie Goddard will explore the history of notable Chicago dishes with an illustrated lecture, “Iconic Chicago Foods,” at the Elmhurst History Museum at 2 p.m. Aug. 28.

Chicago’s culinary reputation is long-standing and worldwide with many award-winning chefs and acclaimed restaurants in its ranks, a news release stated. But perhaps the most famous cuisine of all to hail from the Windy City is the more common fare that people know the best; it’s the humble hot dog, pizza and Italian beef sandwiches from stands and neighborhood joints that generate the most love and notoriety across the globe.

Goddard will include a few other specialties in her program, which takes place in the museum’s Education Center just south of the museum at 120 E. Park Ave. in Elmhurst. The cost is $5 for nonmembers, and the program is free to Elmhurst Heritage Foundation members. Reservations are required, and can be made online at www.elmhursthistory.org/320/Programs.

Goddard’s program will examine the history of five iconic Chicago foods and their relationship to the city’s patterns of immigration, creativity and cultural traditions. Her interest in the subject has been developing over many years.

“I’ve always been interested in food history, partly because it’s a fun topic, but also because it really tells us a lot about a region’s history,” Goddard said in the release. “In writing my book, ‘Chicago’s Sweet Candy History,’ and researching a video I put together a few years ago on the history of Italian beef, I got interested in the history of local foods and what they tell us about the Chicago area’s history, economy and values.

“This talk is an extension of that earlier research,” she said. “I take a look at deep-dish pizza, the Chicago-style hot dog, Italian beef, Frango mints and Eli’s cheesecake – and ask, why did these foods in particular become iconic for Chicagoans? What traditions do they represent, and what do they tell us about the Chicagoland area?”

Goddard brings her program to the Elmhurst History Museum to connect with the current exhibit, “Eat Your Heart Out: Iconic Chicagoland Foods,” which is on display through Oct. 2. The exhibit focuses on the three stalwart pillars – mainly pizza, hot dogs and Italian beef – to learn about the origins of these famous Chicago specialties as well as the often-colorful innovators and establishments that earned the devotion of generations of foodies. Exhibit admission is free, and more information can be found at elmhursthistory.org.

Limited free parking is available in the museum parking lot and in nearby city of Elmhurst garages.