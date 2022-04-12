Art in Wilder Park returns to Elmhurst for 25th season

ELMHURST – In conjunction with Elmhurst Art Museum’s 25th year of inspiring its community, the museum and RGL Marketing for the Arts will launch the summer festival season with the 25th annual Art in Wilder Park, a free event that will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 30 and May 1 at 175 S. Cottage Hill Ave.

The outdoor festival, presented in partnership with the Elmhurst Park District, features more than 125 exhibitors including local artists, musical acts, food vendors, a designated kids court for family activities and added attractions, a news release stated. Plus, all attendees are invited to visit the museum’s exhibition called “Houses of Tomorrow: Solar Homes From Keck to Today,” free of charge.

A full exhibitor list is available at elmhurstartmuseum.org/events.

“The Elmhurst Art Museum is proud to be the new lead co-organizer of this popular Elmhurst tradition,” John McKinnon, executive director of the Elmhurst Art Museum, said in the release. “After two years of isolation and uncertainty, we’re thrilled to host an estimated 8,000 to 10,000 visitors on our museum campus at Wilder Park, located in the heart of Elmhurst.”

In addition to local artisans selling one-of-a-kind jewelry, paintings, sculptures, ceramics, prints, fiber arts and a variety of other media, visitors can enjoy different kid’s activities with more than 20 community organizations, goods from 12 food vendors and a range of musical performances from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. including Caitlin Simone & Lloyd Snyder, School of Rock Elmhurst, Doug Bardolph and Marion Longid.

“We are excited for the return of Art in Wilder Park,” Elmhurst Mayor Scott Levin stated in the release. “This vibrant event located in the center of Elmhurst attracts thousands of visitors and has become a staple to our community. We hope people from near and far will spend the day at the park and support our incredible local artists while also exploring the restaurants and businesses in our town.”

The Elmhurst Art Museum is located at 150 S. Cottage Hill Ave. It is open from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Admission is free during Art in Wilder Park weekend. Regular admission prices are $15 for adults age 18 and older, $12 for seniors, and free for children. For information, call 630-834-0202 or visit elmhurstartmuseum.org.















