Kendall County Sheriff’s reports: Jan. 20, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Hit-and-run reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 5:59 p.m. Jan. 17, on Fox Road at Fox River Drive in Fox Township. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jonathon Mata, 41, of the 1000 block of Route 30, Oswego Township, while conducting a well-being check at his residence at 5:57 p.m. Jan. 16. The sheriff’s office said Mata was found to be wanted on an Aurora police warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving on a suspended license. Mata was released on his own recognizance pending court proceedings.

Battery arrest

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a domestic battery at 9:51 p.m. Jan. 16 in the 1000 block of Route 30 in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Accident report

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a vehicle leaving the scene of an overnight accident at 9:21 a.m. Jan. 15 in the 200 block of Boulder Hill Pass in Boulder Hill.

Vehicle parts reported stolen

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of the theft of motor vehicle parts. Deputies took the report at 1:55 p.m. Jan. 15 in the 2000 block of Route 34 in Bristol Township.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Taivon D. Miles, 28, of the 200-300 block of Robinson Street, Sheridan, after stopping the vehicle he was a passenger in at 7:49 p.m. Jan. 16 on Douglas Road at Route 34 in Oswego. The sheriff’s office took Miles into custody after they determined he was wanted on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license suspended. Miles was transported to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville for processing.

Domestic battery among charges

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Atcuis Webb, 18, of the zero to 100 block of Hillstone Road, Boulder Hill, at 8 p.m. Jan. 15 at his residence on charges of domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Webb was transported to the County Jail pending court proceedings.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies are continuing their investigation into a report of a domestic battery at 10:24 p.m. Jan. 15 in the zero to 99 block of Timber View Lane in Bristol Township.

DUI charge after crash

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Nicholas Voss, 36, of the 10 block of Arnold Street, Sandwich, after responding to a traffic crash at 1:04 a.m. Jan. 16 at Sleepy Hollow Road near Walker Road in Fox Township. The sheriff’s office said no one was hurt in the crash, but Voss was charged with driving under the influence. He was transported to the County Jail for processing.

Vehicle damage reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal damage to a vehicle Jan. 14 in the 30th block of Rock Way in Boulder Hill.

DUI arrest on Route 71

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Brian K. Wielgus, 48, of the 2900 block of Old Glory Drive, Yorkville, after stopping the vehicle he was driving for a lane violation at 7:16 p.m. Jan. 14 on Route 71 near Hilltop Road in Bristol Township. The sheriff’s office said Wielgus was charged with driving under the influence and transported to the County Jail for processing.

Motorist stopped, cited

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Jose Hernandez-Gonzalez, 18, of the 900 block of Hughes Street, Plano, after stopping the vehicle he was driving for failing to yield at a stop sign at 1:17 a.m. Jan. 15 on South West Street near Rock Street in Little Rock Township. The sheriff’s office said Hernandez-Gonzalez was cited for failing to yield at a stop sign and driving without a license.

Arrested after traffic crash

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ki Lee Lanham, 25, of the 900 block of North Elmwood Drive, Aurora, while responding to a traffic crash at 8:27 p.m. Jan. 12 at Briarcliff Road and Bereman Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said Lanham was found to be wanted on an Aurora police warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of unlawful use of weapons. The sheriff’s office said Lanham was transported to the County Jail for processing.

Vehicle parts taken on Light Road

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of the theft of motor vehicle parts Jan. 11 in the 2300 block of Light Road in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said the theft remains under investigation.

Harassment report filed

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of harassment by electronic communication at 2:14 p.m. Jan. 11 in the zero to 99 block of Spring Garden Drive in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said the victim reported a subject sending harassing emails and text messages.

One injured in Aurora Township crash

A 21-year-old Aurora resident was injured in a motor vehicle crash at 5:55 p.m. Jan. 11 on Route 34 near North Cherry Road in Oswego Township, the sheriff’s office said. Oswego Fire Protection District paramedics transported the injured motorist to Rush-Copley Medial Center in Aurora for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

Domestic battery under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery that occurred at 2:30 a.m. Jan. 12 in the 5000 block of Route 34 in Oswego Township.