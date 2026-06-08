Historical cover for June 8: Page King Tut, he may owe a bill in Morris

As Shaw Media continues to celebrate its historic 175th anniversary, we are looking back at front pages from June 8 across different eras. These archival front pages act as a local time capsule, reflecting everything from early 20th-century labor disputes to historic athletic achievements and shifting national news.

Morris Herald News: 1923

On June 8, 1923, the front page of the Morris Daily Herald put heavy emphasis on infrastructure and development with the bold banner headline, “WORK AT LOCKPORT TO PROCEED.” The edition also featured a political cartoon titled “The Equilibrist” and a fascinating cultural artifact of the era: a headline tracking a modern mystery, “PAGE KING TUT, HE MAY OWE A BILL IN MORRIS,” noting an old, unresolved local account.

The Times: 1968

By June 8, 1968, the Streator Daily Times-Press was dominated by the somber aftermath of a national tragedy. The front page heavily covered the mourning of Robert F. Kennedy with the headline “World Notables Attend Kennedy Rites” and detailed the ongoing investigation with “Ray, King Killer Suspect Arrested” and “Indict Sirhan For Murder Of Kennedy.” On a lighter note, a local photo captured citizens gathered for a “Kangaroo Court” in the City Park as part of Streator’s Centennial festivities.

Northwest Herald: 1993

The June 8, 1993, edition of the Northwest Herald highlighted severe weather striking McHenry County. The main headline, “Storms leave county in dark,” tracked extensive blackouts affecting towns from Richmond to Cary. The front page also featured a concerning local public safety story, “Bullet hits Algonquin home,” alongside national political developments regarding President Clinton’s Supreme Court vacancy search, titled “Short list for Court: Babbitt, 2 others.”

The Daily Chronicle: 2010

Rounding out our look back, the June 8, 2010, edition of DeKalb’s Daily Chronicle celebrated a massive local sports milestone. The front page triumphantly proclaimed “Barbs make history,” reporting that DeKalb had reached the baseball final four for the first time ever. The sports excitement sat alongside pressing political coverage, as a prominent sidebar updated readers on the corruption trial of the former governor: “Blago’s attorney set to go.”