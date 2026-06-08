Yorkville awarded $850K from state for road work; Game Farm Road, Somonauk Street on list of projects

(file photo) Yorkville is using a state grant to improve Game Farm Road and Somonauk Street. Pictured, work was previously done on the curve on Somonauk Street and Game Farm Road in 2020. (Eric Miller)

Yorkville is gearing up for another round of road resurfacing – but this time, it’s complimentary of the state.

The city applied for and received a Local Project Funding grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The awarded grant is not to exceed $850,000 in project expenses. The city is not required to match the provided funds, like with other state grants.

The city is using a portion of the grant funds for resurfacing and improving Game Farm Road and Somonauk Street.

The city said the grant will cover “design engineering, construction engineering, and construction” for the project.

To get the project moving, the city approved a $76,121 design engineering contract with Engineering Enterprises, Inc. (EEI).

“EEI will design and submit plans to IDOT for approval for a targeted construction date in fiscal year 2028,” Public Works Director Eric Dhuse said in city documents.

The city first received the grant money in October 2025.

Construction this year

While the Game Farm Road and Somonauk Street improvements are further down the line, the city’s 2026 Local Roads Program is already in motion.

This year, the city is pairing its 2026 Local Roads Program, which is primarily focusing on the areas of Fox Highland and portions of Raintree Village, with the 2026 Road to Better Roads project, which is improving the areas of River’s Edge and Briarwood.

The Road to Better Roads program is funded through motor fuel tax funds allocated by IDOT. The Local Roads project does not use state funding and is funded through city dollars.

The city has two programs because the motor fuel tax funds are not enough to cover all the paving the city has scheduled.

Drivers will see workers resurfacing the areas around Westwind and Cornerstone drives, and Wood Sage Avenue. Workers will also be resurfacing the areas around Windham Circle, Tyler Creek Court, Sharon Lane, Kelly Avenue, and Redhorse Lane.

Construction crews are also patching the Menard Drive, Marketview Drive, and Countryside area.

Resurfacing of streets in the River’s Edge and Cornerstone subdivisions also is part of the Local Roads Program. The work also entails continued concrete repairs on East Countryside Parkway, Market View, Menard and Carpenter Street.

The Local Roads Program also has workers focusing on roadway resurfacing and sidewalk repair in the areas of Fox Highlands and portions of Raintree Village.

The City Council recently approved resurfacing Church Street from West River Street to West Center Street. It also approved widening the turn radius at the intersection of Church Street and West River Street.

The city also is extending the sidewalk on White Oak Way all the way to Fox Road.

For a closer look at this year’s road work, visit, shawlocal.com.