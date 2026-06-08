Morris Library reopening pushed back to Friday, June 12

The Morris Area Public Library is moving its official reopening after finishing the expansion back to Friday, June 12.

Interim Director Karen Barowsky said the library staff originally expected to be able to reopen Thursday, June 11, but underestimated the amount of behind-the-scenes work needed to prepare the building for public use.

It will reopen at 9 a.m. Friday, June 12, with a special Afternoon Storytime program at 1:30 p.m.

“During these final days, staff will be working diligently to move collections, organize materials, set up new spaces, and ensure that the library is ready to provide the best possible experience for our patrons,” reads a news release. “While the project itself is substantially complete, a few final details require additional attention before the building can safely and effectively reopen to the public.”

Community members are welcome to stop by, and they’re encouraged to check the library’s website, www.morrislibrary.com and check the library’s social media for updates.