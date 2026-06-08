Granville man’s bank robbery trial moved to Aug. 24

The suspect in the April 6 holdup of Granville National Bank has been granted a new trial.

David L. Ragazincky, 58, of Granville was to have stood trial June 22 in U.S. District for the Central District of Illinois. Monday, however, his federal judge approved an Aug. 24 trial with a final pre-trial conference of Aug. 6.

Ragazincky, remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshal’s Service, is charged with bank robbery.

According to federal court records, a partially-masked suspect entered the bank April 6 and, armed with a kitchen knife, seized approximately $6,000. Ragazincky was developed as a suspect, court records show, and agents located large bundles of cash in his apartment.

A review of the federal statute suggests Ragazincky faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.