$2.43 million in improvements planned for Yorkville’s roads

The city of Yorkville approved around $2.43 million in improvements for the 2026 Local Roads program which focuses primarily on the city's subdivisions. (Eric Miller)

The city of Yorkville approved a $2.43 million roadway resurfacing and sidewalk repair project.

The 2026 Local Roads program is primarily focusing on the areas of Fox Highlands and portions of Raintree Village. The annual paving program supplements the city’s $1.47 million 2026 Road to Better Roads project primarily focusing on the areas of River’s Edge and Briarwood.

The Road to Better Roads program is funded through motor fuel tax funds allocated by the Illinois Department of Transportation. The Local Roads project does not use state funding and is funded through city dollars.

A bid was approved by the city with Builders Paving, LLC, of Hillside, in the amount of $2,259,788. The company was the city’s lowest bidder.

The company was also used for the city’s 2025 Local Road program.

Another contract was approved for engineering services with Engineering Enterprises Inc., of Sugar Grove, in the amount of $177,378.

The city recently approved 5% per hour rate increases for Engineering Enterprises Inc. for employees under the city’s base contract and any supplemental engineering contracts. Last year, a 4% per hour rate increase was also approved by the city.

EEI will perform construction layout and observation, monitor adherence to plans and specs, making sure the contractor stays on schedule, answering questions or concerns in the field, prepare and verify pay estimates, perform punch lists, and close out the project, according to city documents.

The overall project includes pavement patching, pavement milling, pavement resurfacing, curb and gutter removal and replacement, sidewalk removal and replacement, driveway removal and replacement, structure adjustments, pavement markings, crack sealing, and other restoration improvements, according to details of the bid.

Milling is when workers remove the top layer of existing pavement to overlay the roads with a new layer of fresh, smooth asphalt.

The Local Road program focuses on catching up on improving streets in subdivisions where work has been lagging since the recession years 2007-2009.

This is the third year of a four-year program to complete paving throughout all the city’s subdivisions.

The program follows 2024’s $3 million plan that included pavement rejuvenation, involving repairing small cracks in roads with a special treatment to improve roadway flexibility. This process helps improve the durability of the city’s roads, saving money over time.

The city has said it is close to completely catching up before it can implement a more regular rotating annual roadway improvement schedule.