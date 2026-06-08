Seneca American Legion to host free breakfast June 14

The Seneca American Legion Kasal Post 457 will host its free annual outdoor “Breakfast in the Park” from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 14, at Crotty Park in Shipyard Road in Seneca.

The breakfast includes pancakes, sausage links, pastries, scrambled eggs, milk, coffee and juice. The breakfast also will feature the legion’s “Memorial Panels.” The panels feature biographical summaries of deceased area veterans. Freewill donations will be accepted.

The legion post also will sell and take orders for U.S., state of Illinois and M.I.A. flags in various sizes. Attendees can buy tickets for the seventh annual “Gun Raffle.” The raffle drawing is planned for around Friday, Sept. 11.

Participants can view the LST Memorial, honoring WWII shipyard workers and LST veterans. The event proceeds will support the Seneca American Legion’s community projects.