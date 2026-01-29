Yorkville adopts $1.47 million roads project, focusing on River’s Edge and Briarwood

(file photo) The City of Yorkville is lining up $1.47 million worth of road work in the areas of River's Edge and Briarwood through the 2026 Roads to Better Roads Program. Pictured, road crews previously work on Game Farm Road during a past road improvement program. (Eric Miller)

Yorkville is going ahead with a $1.47 million roads project to improve the pavement quality and extend the lifespan of the city’s roadways,

The 2026 Road to Better Roads project is focusing on the areas of River’s Edge and Briarwood. The city is also resurfacing and concrete patching the pavement in the area near Menards.

The city submitted a request to the Illinois Department of Transportation for revenue from the 2026 motor fuel tax program to help fund the project. The city said $1,325,000 coming from those funds would be used to offset costs.

“Keep getting those roads done,” Mayor John Purcell said during the Jan. 27 City Council meeting. “We’re catching up, almost done with those subdivision clusters.”

The city approved in September a $95,914 engineering agreement with Engineering Enterprises, Inc. for the road work.

Yorkville first launched its Road to Better Roads program in 2013. The city has renovated streets using money from motor fuel taxes for more than a decade. Each year the costs for the program has been about $1.6 million.

The program runs in tandem with the city’s Local Road program, which is not covered by motor fuel tax funds.

The Local Road program focuses on catching up on improving streets in subdivisions where work has been lagging since the recession years 2007-2009.

The city has said it is close to completely catching up before it can implement a more regular rotating annual roadway improvement schedule.