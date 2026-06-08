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Jack Koch family, support group raise $1,100 for Alzheimer’s care

Second annual cardboard race honors Koch’s memory, funds local assistance programs

Members of the Jack Koch family raised $1,100 for the Illinois Valley Alzheimer's Group on May 30, 2026, at the second annual cardboard race at the Spring Valley Boat Club.

Members of the Jack Koch family raised $1,100 for the Illinois Valley Alzheimer's Group on May 30, 2026, at the second annual cardboard race at the Spring Valley Boat Club. (Photo provided by Joanne Milby)

By Tom Collins

Members of the Jack Koch family, along with members of the Illinois Valley Alzheimer’s Caring Friends Support Group, raised $1,100 at the second annual cardboard race held May 30 at the Spring Valley Boat Club.

The event was held in memory of Jack Koch, who passed away in 2017 during his journey with Alzheimer’s. All proceeds from the event were given to the local Alzheimer’s group, whose mission is to keep funds local to help families caring for loved ones afflicted with this debilitating disease.

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Tom Collins

Tom Collins

Tom Collins covers criminal justice in La Salle County.