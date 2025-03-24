The James restaurant brings romance to Geneva

The James is a cozy setting for a romantic meal. (Photo provided by The James)

Tucked along Third Street in downtown Geneva is a 128-year-old house that serves as the home of The James. With its dining rooms uniquely decorated in different themes and its cozy outdoor dining area, couples could enjoy many romantic dinners here and have a unique experience each time.

The James in Geneva (Shaw Media photo)

“The ambience is elegant and attracts a type of warm feeling that makes you want to snuggle up next to the fireplace,” said Jimmy Koklas, director of food and beverage at The James.

While the menu changes seasonally, a few items are a mainstay on the menu like The James’ focaccia deep dish.

“It’s our take on the classic Chicago deep dish pizza, featuring a fluffy dough loaded with mozzarella cheese, red sauce and shredded Parmesan cheese on top. It’s become a hit in the restaurant,” Koklas says.

Another popular starter are the Joan’s rolls – the recipe of Chef Steven Blackburn’s grandmother. Served with a side of chive butter, these fluffy rolls are sure to strike up memories of grandma’s home – a nice conversation starter on date night.

For couples who like to order steak on their date nights, The James offers a variety of cuts including wagyu flat iron and boneless New York strip steak. The beef is sourced from Allen Brothers, a butcher shop in Chicago that’s been around since 1893.

Guests will enjoy a fresh menu and a wonderful selection of wines. (Photo provided by The James)

“Chef Steven brings in lots of great beef from our partners at Allen Brothers in Chicago. We’re actually getting ready to add a dino-rib on the menu that will make a traditional tomahawk steak look tiny,” Koklas said.

For a special weekend treat, try the 1950s Prime Rib Dinner featuring a prime rib of beef served with asparagus, pommes aligote, beef jus and salad. If sharing food is more your jam, The James offers a variety of small and large plate delicacies including Spanish meatballs, coconut mussels and the focaccia deep dish.

For a day date, the brunch menu at The James won’t disappoint. Start off with beignets or deviled hash browns. To get a beef fix at brunch, try the filet medallion Benedict loaded with grilled spring peppers and creamy brie sauce.

Whatever you order, The James is sure to have the right selection to pair with your meal from its award-winning wine list.

Make your next date night at The James in Geneva. (Photo provided by The James)

“Recently we won a Wine Spectator Award for our wine list, which is hand-selected and made up of some of the best small vineyard wines from all over the world,” Koklas said. “Pairing a great wine with a fantastic dinner is our recipe for being the spot for a date night.”

While every date is special, The James shines when it comes to those special occasions like engagements or milestone anniversaries. Since opening last spring, The James has been the setting for a couple surprise engagements. The restaurant marked the occasion with a bottle of champagne, dessert and a picture of the happy couple.

“These are the moments our team gets excited for. If we know about the special occasion in advance, our team will go out of the way to ensure it is a memorable date,” Koklas adds.