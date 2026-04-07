Katherine Banks builds clean homes and community connections

When Katherine Banks launched Best Day Cleaning in Kane County more than two years ago, she designed it with her more than 20 years of corporate experience as an interior designer. (Daniele Saunders Photography LLC/Daniele Saunders Photography LLC)

Professionalism is the highest priority for Katherine Banks, owner and founder of Best Day Cleaning, based in Geneva.

“In our core values, the first one is professionalism,” Banks explained.

Best Day Cleaning is named for that feeling of coming home to a clean home, Banks said. Her business provides high-quality, professional residential cleaning services, with options from weekly cleanings to deep cleaning services and move-in or move-out cleaning.

When Banks launched the cleaning service business more than two years ago, she designed it with her more than 20 years of corporate experience as an interior designer. She has brought her attention to detail into the cleaning business, from the products used to the accountability to the client.

Banks selected the best cleaning products, safe for clients and staff, including eco-friendly cleaners such as EnvirOx, produced in Illinois, a product line without fragrances.

“We want to be as eco-friendly as possible, choosing products that are Green Seal Certified,” Banks said.

From the initial call or email to a post-cleaning summary report, Banks strives to provide her clients with the best experience.

“We are sending a summary report with before-and-after pictures, letting clients know who was in the home, if there was a follow-up inspection, and offering clients a chance to discuss if there was anything we missed,” Banks said. “We want to make it easier for our clients to be respected, valued, supported and heard.”

She also places high value on professionalism with her staff, from ongoing training to mentorships.

“We treat our employees like clients,” Banks said.

When it comes to her fees, she said the prices are in line with other larger businesses, but clients can know they are supporting a small business that is active with local chambers and community events.

“It’s important to connect with other businesses in our area,” Banks said.

She also supports helping others, including support for Cleaning For a Reason, an organization that coordinates home cleaning services for cancer patients.

“We’re proud to be a part of that organization,” Banks said. “There’s no one that hasn’t been affected by cancer.”