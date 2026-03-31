Cultivating fashion: Budding designers bring their artistry to life

For designer Kelsey Rankin, bringing her fashion and jewelry designs to local markets is as much about connecting with her customers as it is sharing what she loves and her very special inspiration behind her shop. (Photo courtesy of Kelsey Rankin, photography by Susan Ward Trestrail )

Chicago resident Valeska Girón is the first to admit that when her husband suggested they bring their business out to Batavia, she had more than a few doubts and questions.

“I had no idea where Batavia was. I am a Chicago girl,” Girón said.

After a successful run at the Berwyn Shops: A Homegrown Project, her husband, Manuel Girón, wanted to apply for the Batavia Boardwalk Shops. Girón wasn’t sold on the idea. To try and persuade her, he set up a date in Batavia.

Girón quickly saw the spark in the community, the way residents and retailers shared a passion for Batavia and agreed to apply for the 2025 season of the Batavia Boardwalk Shops, an incubator program to help entrepreneurs grow their business and management skills.

Girón Apparel + Home was featured in the 2025 collection of Batavia Boardwalk Shops. (Photo provided by Valeska Giron)

“It was a big deal for us. It was a new opportunity,” Girón said.

It may not have been easy, or a short commute, but it brought their street fashion, Guatemalan roasted coffee and their handmade items to the community, expanding their reach.

From Batavia Boardwalk Shops to farmers markets and artisan shows, budding designers are finding creative ways to share their passion for fashion.

For designer Kelsey Rankin, bringing her fashion and jewelry designs to local markets is as much about connecting with her customers as it is sharing what she loves and her very special inspiration behind her shop. Rankin was inspired to open her shop after the death of a close friend, Julie Berls. The two had been friends since grade school and it was Berls that first taught her how to craft and create macramé, something they did for fun back in school.

Berls died in a car accident in 2011. Prior to her death, Berls had studied to become a teacher.

“She was a natural born teacher,” Rankin said. “I wanted to carry on her spirit and her memory.”

Out of her grief for the sudden loss of her friend, she returned to the crafting they had enjoyed as school friends. It was a creative outlet, and a way to honor her friend’s memory.

Rankin started selling her items through an online shop with Etsy in 2012 before starting to visit a few pop-up markets and festivals that led to a chance to be part of a Renaissance Faire. She created Hemp Club Jewelry, featuring handmade pieces and natural stones. She also created Boho Earth Headbands for her handcrafted flower crowns.

When the Tri-City resident learned about the Artisan Collective in Batavia she said yes. The Artisan Collective is a special event on the third Saturday of the month in collaboration with the weekly farmers market and coordinated by Batavia Main Street. Rankin said she’s met incredible people, helping create custom flower crowns for brides and flower girls and she enjoys connecting over the jewelry as well.

“I like to see what people are drawn to, whether it’s the color or the energy [of the stones],” Rankin said. “I’ve built a following and I meet new people all the time.”

For the Giróns, the connection to the community inspired a few local Batavia designs to their fashion. While they have completed their residency at the Batavia Boardwalk, the couple is excited to have space inside Red Hive Market and the Wilson Street Mercantile in downtown Batavia so customers can still find their coffee, candles, handcrafted items and street fashion with a Batavia twist.

“We fell in love with Batavia and we can’t leave them,” Girón said.