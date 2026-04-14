Menswear trends in Kane County lean into function and necessity

Men have more options for a wallet than ever before.

The traditional bifold remains popular, but there are a variety of other options ranging from credit card and money clip wallets to smart and RFID-blocking and magnetic wallets and more.

“With digital you don’t need to carry all your credit cards,” says Dave Herda, founder of Stitch Switch Men’s Consignment in Geneva, the only menswear-specific consignment shop in Illinois. “A lot of pop-up wallets are made out of metal and some come with a small clip for cash. There’s definitely a trend toward thinner wallets.”

A lot of things are in style in men’s wallets today, including how much you’re going to have to take out of your wallet to purchase it. Today, cost and affordability are trending more than ever when purchasing wallets and other accessories, shoes, and menswear.

“To be honest, the biggest thing people are wanting is value, and that’s becoming a much bigger factor over any trend or anything,” says Steve Quinn, owner of Motto in Geneva. “Just getting the best bang for the buck and for everybody in all demographics, even wealthier, I’m noticing that a lot more customers are a little more price conscious. The big trend is beyond a style, it’s value and getting more for your money.”

Men shop out of necessity for particular occasions rather than shop just to shop.

“I would also say people are more intentional about buying something,” Quinn says. “They want to buy it for a particular reason, like a vacation. A cool, short-sleeve or rain jacket or something like that, in terms of functional pieces, for a function.”

Quinn also notes that many of his customers are gravitating toward clothing made with natural fibers.

“A lot of customers are looking for companies that are 100% cotton or linen or wool or have more natural fibers in their clothing,” he says. “And a lot of companies are responding to that. Vendors are using more natural fibers and customers are looking for that. They’ll say, ‘Is this polyester? I don’t want that, I want cotton or linen.’”

Johnny collar casual knit polos – the ones without buttons – continue to be popular.

“They were introduced last year and kind of carried over,” Quinn says. “They’re a big thing right now.”

Herda says comfort is key, especially with footwear.

“Now a lot of shoe manufacturers are making dress shoes, like wingtips, and they have rubber soles that are more similar to gym shoes,” Herda says. “The casual dress shoes they are producing today look dressy but wear and feel like gym shoes now. After COVID, people got used to wearing pajamas and staying out of the office. Once they went back, they learned they wanted comfort.”

Uniqueness also continues to sell.

“People come into my shop for something that’s unique, that you can’t get at Target or Kohl’s,” Quinn says. “A lot of customers come to me for something cool and unique, but price is definitely on the list.”