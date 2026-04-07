Keeping it colorful in Kane County

Grace Schultz, owner of Seapeak Style in Batavia, sells a variety of graphic tees and shirts plus accessories to help clients build a wardrobe of statement pieces. (Photo provided by Seapeak Style)

Your style should reflect who you are and what you are most comfortable in. It can tap into artistic expression, utilitarian ease or both. Check out two local fashion mavens offering their expertise, style in spades, and a whole lot of pink.

PYNK BYRD

Originally from Arkansas, owner of Pynk Byrd Robyn Krueger has brought a taste of Southern charm with her to Geneva. (Photo provided by Pynk Byrd)

Your style is what makes you YOU, so why not stand out from the crowd? At The Pynk Byrd, you can give your wardrobe an edge and find something classic, funky and fun!

Originally from Arkansas, owner Robyn Krueger has brought a taste of Southern charm with her to Geneva. When you first walk through the doors of this boutique, the first thing you’ll notice is how vibrant it is. The racks are full of bright colors, fun patterns and unique fabrics. Krueger meticulously chooses each brand herself, and she also creates her own one-of-a-kind pieces. That is the true essence of Pynk Byrd: It doesn’t follow trends, it sets them.

Owner of Pynk Byrd Robyn Krueger just wants people to feel "awesome" in whatever they decide to put on. (Photo provided by Pynk Byrd)

While finding statement pieces can be daunting, Krueger highlights the importance of trying something new.

“My number one rule is you have to feel awesome in it. I think a lot of women today suppress what they really like because they’re nervous about how people are going to respond. But I always tell them that even if it’s outside of their comfort zone, you won’t know until you give it a try.”

And of course, you can always make a fashion statement that is true to you.

“If somebody’s more neutral, just a hint of color or a unique texture or pattern can give you an extra pop without it completely changing the personality of your outfit,” says Krueger. “For somebody who’s bolder and willing to try something, we encourage mixing and matching patterns and prints, or even fun accessories, like a chunky necklace, a scarf, a headband or even just a fun pair of earrings.”

When it comes to staple pieces that everyone should have in their closet, Krueger’s answer was far from surprising.

“I think every woman needs something pink, of course. I love pink. I also think that everyone should own a good blazer, a fun pair of earrings and a tulle skirt.”

Pynk Byrd is a labor of love that not only reflects Krueger’s own style, but also her values.

“The whole idea of Pynk Byrd is that we don’t care about things like age, background or size. We want every single person that walks through our door to have an exceptional experience and to leave feeling confident. Because life’s too short to wear boring clothes.”

SEAPEAK STYLE

Merchant Project | Batavia Main Street Seapeak Style takes inspiration from both the mountains and the beach, and this boutique has everything for your next fashion adventure. (April Duda Photography/April Duda Photography)

A stop into Batavia’s Wilson Street Mercantile would not be complete without perusing the fantastic graphic goodies that Seapeak Style has to offer. Taking inspiration from both the mountains and the beach, this boutique has everything for your next fashion adventure.

Owner Grace Schultz first started her business in college, fusing her passions of graphic design and pop culture into an opportunity for style. Seapeak first debuted on the Batavia Boardwalk back in 2024, and it has since become a staple in Batavia’s retail district. Drawing on her love for her favorite TV shows, books and Gen Z/millennial fashion trends, Schultz’s designs typically appeal to the younger crowd of Kane County.

“I always say that I don’t want to sell anything that I wouldn’t like,” says Schultz. “I also just like positive things that bring happiness because I want people to feel joy when they walk into my business.”

But fashion doesn’t have any age restrictions, especially when it comes to accessories. Schultz keeps her store stocked with all the latest styles of jewelry. Gold is all the rage right now, so if you’re looking to stay on trend, Seapeak has you covered.

“We have these little huggie heart earrings that I feel like [are] a good staple.”

Or, if you’re looking to enhance your headwear, they have countless trucker hat options that can help show off your personality, from Taylor Swift-inspired graphics to relatable phrases perfect for coffee lovers.

Fashion can be fun — just ask Seapeak Style! (Photo provided by Seapeak Style)

Speaking of, your clothes don’t have to be the only thing that shows who you are. Make your daily coffee run more exciting with one of Seapeak’s best-selling coffee koozies.

“They’re sleeves to go over your Starbucks or Dunkin’ coffee cups, and we get all sorts of patterns for those,” says Schultz. “I had bought a coffee koozie from a different vendor years ago and I feel like I can’t ever drink coffee without it anymore!” Plus, add a little more flair to your morning commute with their fun car coasters.

Finally, we can’t forget their section entirely dedicated to books. “Anything inspired by books seems to fly off the shelves,” says Schultz. Under the label ‘The Book Nook’ on their website, you can shop for all sorts of clothing and accessories, from bookmarks to stickers.

Dive into the world of Seapeak Style today and find a new accessory tailored just for you!