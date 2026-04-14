First-time homebuying made simple with local experts

When investing in your first home, professionals like Laura Basil are there to help. (Photo provided by Laura Basil)

Buying your first home can feel like a daunting task, but with the help of realtors like Laura Basil, it doesn’t have to be.

Basil is not new to real estate; in fact, she grew up with it. She has worked in property management for 20 years, and now that she works as a real estate agent for Geneva’s Keller Williams Inspire branch, she is always sharing her tips for buying a home.

When first beginning your search, money is king. A mortgage loan originator can help guide you through the process of what you can afford and help you explore different loan options. Lucky for her clients, Basil is also a licensed mortgage loan originator.

Choosing a loan all depends on the buyer. “Once you’re pre-approved and understand your budget, there’s different types of loans that we can talk about,” Basil said. “There’s conventional loans, FHA loans, or, if somebody’s been in the military, they may be qualified for VA loans. All of these have different advantages depending on the consumer situation.”

Next, it’s time to prioritize your needs and wants. Research the area you’d like to be in. Is there a school system you’d like your kids to grow up in? How many rooms are you looking for? Maybe you want to live on a pond, or you have a certain style in mind.

“If you haven’t thought about it, first think about what type of home you want, and then it’s all location, location, location,” Basil said. As one of the fastest-growing counties in Illinois, Kane County is a great location to settle down and enjoy the suburbs while also being close to the big city.

Depending on what you want, your realtor can narrow down options for you to visit. Then, when you make your decision and set the deal, the home goes under contract.

During this time, Basil strongly recommends working closely with your building inspector. “Once a house is purchased, there’s a building inspection. If anything large is found in this inspection, even after the home purchase, everything can be renegotiated.” Walking around with your building inspector is also the best way to understand how to maintain the home, as they can guide you through it. Finally, following a five-day attorney period, the deal will close and you’ll be able to move in.

Basil also encourages people to take the leap of faith into homebuying. “There’s a lot of renters out there that don’t know they actually qualify for a mortgage. If somebody’s paying $2,500 in rent every month or more, they could very well qualify for a mortgage with very little down.”

If this sounds like you, get in touch with a mortgage loan originator or Laura Basil to learn how you could potentially become a first-time homebuyer.

Purchasing a home may feel like a huge step, but know that your realtor is here to help bridge that gap. Don’t be afraid to ask questions — and have fun with it.