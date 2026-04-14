Work-life balance: the high-flying act women in business are perfecting without pretending to do it all

Work-life balance less about perfection, and more about permission. Permission to focus on what matters most in a given moment. Permission to step back when leadership demands a wider lens. Permission to build something sustainable rather than something that simply looks impressive from the outside. (Metro Newspaper Service)

The idea of “having it all” has long been held up as both aspiration and expectation for women in business — a glossy, impossible standard that suggests success at work and fulfillment at home can be seamlessly achieved with enough discipline, drive, or determination. But ask the women leading organizations, practices, and growing teams here in our own community, and you’ll hear a different story emerging.

One that’s less about perfection, and more about permission.

Permission to focus on what matters most in a given moment. Permission to step back when leadership demands a wider lens. Permission to build something sustainable rather than something that simply looks impressive from the outside. Increasingly, balance is not being defined by how much a woman can carry alone, but by how thoughtfully she chooses what not to.

For Jennifer Mobley, Executive Director and Founder of Big Hearts of Fox Valley, that shift came with letting go of the expectation that leadership means doing everything herself.

“I don’t think anyone truly ‘juggles everything’ perfectly — and I’ve stopped trying to,” she says. “What I’ve learned is that balance isn’t about doing it all at once. It’s about being clear on priorities and giving myself permission to focus on what matters most in each season.”

Mobley leads an organization whose work centers on children and families within School District 303 who are quietly navigating financial hardship — often without the visible indicators that typically trigger support. By partnering directly with D303 social workers, Big Hearts of Fox Valley is able to respond quickly and intentionally, providing clothing, hygiene items, school supplies, and holiday support at critical moments when a family is stretched thin and a child’s stability may be at risk.

But the real work, Mobley explains, has been building systems that extend beyond any one person’s capacity.

“I’ve learned that leadership isn’t about carrying everything yourself — it’s about trusting others, delegating well, and building systems that don’t depend on one person. When you know why you’re doing the work, and you surround yourself with the right people, the juggling becomes a shared effort.”

Likewise, for Emily Loveland, Chiropractic Physician and Owner of Sage Healing Collective, achieving balance meant redefining her role within the very business she built.

“I’ve intentionally stepped back from my role as a treating chiropractic physician to focus on leading and managing Sage,” Loveland shares. “That shift has created space for strategy, mentorship, and also personal life.”

In a culture that often equates visibility with value — particularly for women entrepreneurs — stepping away from the day-to-day can feel counterintuitive. Yet for Loveland, it was a necessary move that allowed both her practice and her personal life to expand.

“I value travel and time away, and the strength of our team allows me to step back knowing Sage is a well-run machine in capable hands,” she says. “Balance, for me, is trust — in the systems we’ve built and the people who carry them forward.”

For Crystal Krause, Owner of Power Moves Yoga, balance begins not with time management, but with intention — both inside and outside of the studio.

Krause and her husband, Andrew, intentionally cultivate an inclusive environment designed to make wellness accessible rather than intimidating. A personalized sign at the studio’s front desk, created by members of the community, reads: “No matter who you are or where you have been, we are grateful you are here.” It’s a subtle but powerful signal of belonging — one reinforced by gender-neutral studio spaces that have helped foster a more diverse and welcoming client base over the past decade.

As Power Moves Yoga approaches its tenth year in business, Krause is preparing to move into a new space this March — a long-manifested transition toward becoming a Yoga and Therapeutics center offering services such as contrast therapy, sensory deprivation, and day retreats to complement traditional practice.

“Running a business is definitely a juggling act,” she says. “We’ve got a three-year-old and a six-year-old at home, and my husband Andrew has a full-time job 100% remote. I primarily take care of all customer service and administrative work for the studio while the kids are in school.”

The couple relies on weekly planning meetings — and their passion planners — to align schedules, protect personal time, and ensure that self-care doesn’t fall to the bottom of the list.

“We encourage each other to do things for ourselves like get in our own workouts or go out with friends, or schedule a sitter so that we have a date night once in a while,” Krause explains. “At the end of each month, the reflective questions in our planners help us meet and support each other’s visions and goals as we move forward.”

Together, their experiences underscore a common truth among women in business today: achieving balance isn’t about perfect execution across every role, but about building the structures — both professionally and personally — that allow leadership, impact, and life outside of work to coexist not perfectly, but meaningfully.

Which, it turns out, may be the most effective balance of all.