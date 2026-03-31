Owner Beth Pertl refines care at Elements Massage

Beth Pertl is the owner of Elements Massage in Geneva. (Photo provided by Beth Pertl)

When it comes to the services available at Elements Massage, owner Beth Pertl is quick to explain the menu is just a starting point. Every service, from massages to facials, can be customized.

“We completely customize, whether the client is looking for rest and relaxation or addressing pain,” Pertl said.

Pertl said one of the factors that drew her to become a franchise owner of the Geneva location was the business’ dedication to customer service, from booking to services, including the ability to customize what’s best for the client.

“I love that they really put the customization first,” Pertl said.

Massages are more than a luxury. Studies show regular massages provide health benefits, including increased circulation, improved joint flexibility and helping the body recover from injuries and overuse. Some clients have reported relief from migraines after massages. Massages can also help trigger the release of endorphins.

Pertl first joined Elements Massage seven years ago as the location manager. A former hairstylist who also worked in salon management, she brings a wealth of customer service experience. When she had the opportunity to take ownership of the Geneva location, she said yes in 2023.

Today, in addition to the Geneva location, she also owns an Elements Massage location in Bannockburn.

Putting the customer first starts with the initial interaction, from the ease of booking an appointment to answering questions and helping guide customers through the menu of services.

At Elements Massage, that focus on the customer is why appointments are offered seven days a week, including evenings. The Geneva location is open from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. The staff includes 22 massage therapists and three estheticians.

Among the massage therapists are certified prenatal therapists who understand the special needs of pregnant and postpartum women.

“We offer all types of massages and custom massages,” Pertl said.

The location also has space for couples massages. Pertl said the business can accommodate couples or best friends who want to make time for facials together.

In March, Elements Massage in Geneva will introduce stretch therapy to help customers improve flexibility. When combined with a massage, it can help warm up muscles and enhance the massage experience, Pertl said.

“One can stretch on their own, but with assistance they can gain a deeper stretch,” Pertl said.

Skin care services, including facials and chemical peels, can help restore skin health, repair sun damage and address problem areas. Elements Massage Skin Therapy treatments include therapeutic facials and skin enhancements designed to promote healthy skin. Skincare treatments can also be customized.

“For example, chemical peels are great in every season to remove the dead skin,” Pertl said.

Elements Massage in Geneva offers Wellness Memberships. These month-to-month plans are designed to help customers make self-care part of their wellness routine and address specific concerns, whether that’s relieving neck pain from sitting at a desk too long or seeking clearer skin through facials.

“It’s important to take an hour for yourself a month,” Pertl said.