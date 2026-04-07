Jen Schroeder is bringing myths and legends to life

Sculptural artist Jen Schroeder grew up in the suburbs of Chicago with a love for the fantastical, devouring books and adventures as much as she could.

“My favorite stories involved fairies, princesses, monsters, sleuths, explorers, heroes and animals of all sorts, real and mythological,” she says. “When I was young I imagined that I would become a veterinarian, a detective and a ballerina, but I never grew out of my love of stories.”

The empathy Schroeder developed through her readership drove her to pursue a career in helping others. After earning her B.S. in psychology in 1992, Schroeder went on to earn a Master’s of Social Work and a Master’s in Human Development and Family Studies from the University of Illinois.

“Life and work intervened and I would rediscover my interest in ceramics again many years later in the incredible ceramics program at Waubonsie Community College, where I remained for the next six years as a student,” she says.

Mommy Monster: Wood-fired stoneware, porcelain and mixed media sculpture mounted on wood; 17x25x16, $550 by Jen Schroeder. (Photo provided by Jen Schroeder)

As of November 2025, Schroeder is a resident artist at Water Street Studios alongside her colleague Sarah Reeves — also a sculptural artist.

“My artwork today thrives on stories and narrative primarily from the female perspective,” she says of her current artwork. “I continue to be fascinated by mystery and mythology, and how these evolve and transform in the present, bringing modern relevance to ancient legends and historic themes. My sculptural work is also frequently inspired by human experience and relationships, my own and that of others. The ability to integrate mixed media into my clay sculptures feels essential to fully expressing my three-dimensional visions with texture and detail.”

Her nurtured love for mythology and history informed her tiki work in 2020, a time period where Schroeder became interested in marrying narrative and sculpture to craft functional pieces.

“Tiki has a rich history of bringing together narrative, mythology, and color, making it perfectly situated for me to add my sculptural interpretations and create something really unique and fun that is appreciated within that community of collectors,” she says.

Sculptural artist Jen Schroeder has a passion for myths and legends. (Photo provided by Jen Schroeder)

Schroeder counts her first mixed media sculptures created in 2022 at Waubonsie Community College as some of her most challenging, yet rewarding, projects.

“It taught me a lot about planning the stages of my work in advance and how to start bringing in different elements successfully,” she says. “My series was entitled ‘Hidden’ and each piece portrayed something invisible to an outside observer, but that would be a shared common experience among many. My piece entitled ‘Hidden: Anxiety’ was actually chosen as a Finalist in the 2023 in the Illinois Skyway Collegiate Conference at WCC, so it was also my first time being selected in a juried competition and exhibiting.”

Now, Schroeder has completed a new piece inspired by legendary mythology entitled “Goddess Reclaimed.”

“[It] concerns a re-narration of shameful or misogynistic mythologies of female deities or heroines,” she says. “Medusa was my first inspiration, as her narrative has emerged repeatedly as the subject of my work. She is a mixed media sculpture of ceramic, metal, wire and found objects.” In 2026, Schroeder hopes to finish the “Goddess Reclaimed” series and exhibit them in a gallery. “I am also excited about developing greater metalworking skills through an intensive in-person class at Chicago Industrial Arts & Design and integrating that into my sculptural work,” she says.

Schroeder’s curiosity and deep appreciation for culture, creating and history is rooted in the way she looks at the influence of art on community and the possibilities that lay in wait.

“I think art transforms spaces into experiences and brings people together in community to enjoy those experiences,” she says. “It’s so important to realize that we never know where the next great artist or art is going to emerge and we lose out when we don’t support keeping art accessible and introducing it to everyone at every age.”