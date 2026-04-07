fire + wine heats up the St. Charles dining scene

fire + wine's ambiance blends comfort and class with an easygoing, fun vibe that makes guests feel right at home. The menu is based in part on things guests have requested through the years. (Wendy Greenslade)

For nearly 15 years, BG Hospitality Group has brought people together around plates of wood-fired pizza, pasta and Pan-Asian delights. Their latest restaurant, fire+wine in St. Charles, brings the company full circle as their first restaurant was fire+wine’s first location in downtown Glen Ellyn.

The restaurant is like a rustic Italian trattoria where wood-fired cooking meets elevated comfort. Their latest location is in Fox Haven Square – a new 70,000-square-foot, family-oriented lifestyle development located at Main Street and Kirk Road in St. Charles that’s opening this spring.

The focal point of Fox Haven Square is a central plaza that will feature community gatherings, like concerts in the summer. And guests at fire+wine will have a front-row seat to those events from the restaurant’s four seasons room.

Since Fox Haven Square is a new development, BG Hospitality Group experienced more creative license with this new restaurant.

“This is our first time designing a building and concept with new construction. This new facility will let us do things to elevate the dining experience,” says Brian Goewey, president BG Hospitality Group. “It’s going to be a great addition to the east side of St. Charles.”

One of those unique features will be an outdoor bar in the aforementioned four seasons room.

“It will be neat for guests to experience the four seasons of Chicagoland from this space,” Goewey says.

The new fire+wine location also will feature more indoor and outdoor space compared to other restaurants in BG Hospitality’s portfolio.

The restaurant is like a rustic Italian trattoria where wood-fired cooking meets elevated comfort. Their latest location is in Fox Haven Square – a new 70,000-square-foot, family-oriented lifestyle development located at Main Street and Kirk Road in St. Charles. (Wendy Greenslade)

“My favorite thing about the new location is the openness of the restaurant, especially all the windows facing the outdoor piazza,” Goewey says. “Every location we do features something different.”

What isn’t changing is the essence of fire+wine. The restaurant’s ambiance blends comfort and class with an easygoing, fun vibe that makes guests feel right at home. The menu is based in part on things guests have requested through the years.

“I’m always chatting with the guests to see what we’re doing well today and what we can do better tomorrow,” Goewey says.

“fire+wine [is] a unique concept with really good food options and a great wine value,” he adds.

When you stop by, Goewey recommends trying the vodka pasta. This dish of eight-finger cavatelli pasta is nestled in a spicy tomato cream sauce and topped with prosciutto.

“It fulfills all your sensations,” Goewey says.

You can taste your way through fire+wine’s pastas on Mondays when pasta dishes are half off. Settle in for a seafood delight with the lobster fra diavolo featuring shrimp and lobster over pennoni pasta. Or get in your daily serving of vegetables with the vegetables and asiago gnocchi served with broccolini, cauliflower, carrots, peppers and brussels sprouts.

The menu changes three times a year to reflect what’s fresh and in season. There’s also the Weekly Chef’s Playground featuring a different special of the day throughout the month. Recent specials at the Glen Ellyn location included crab-stuffed flounder, apricot and prosciutto toast, and a prix fixe menu for select holidays as well as lasagna on Sundays. Weekend brunch is served 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Lunch specials are available on Fridays.

The steak board, served Fridays through Sundays, features your choice of New York strip steak, ribeye and a filet trio. Choose from béarnaise, red wine veal demi and peppercorn sauces to pair with your steak. Complement the meal with a shareable side such as whipped potatoes or seasonal roasted vegetables and a glass of fine wine.

Many popular dishes can be found on the menu year-round, like the ricotta + honeycomb – toast topped with ricotta, wildflower honeycomb and extra virgin olive oil.

Another popular favorite, the grilled romaine salad, has been on the menu since day one. The salad features romaine lettuce, tomato, leeks, pancetta and gorgonzola tossed with a creamy parmesan dressing.

The curated wine list reflects a fixed price point with rare blends not found at other restaurants. A great way to try these is during Wine on Wednesdays when bottle-only wine selections under $100 are half off.

“My favorite wines come from the Tuscan region. They pair really well with all our food,” Goewey says.

Bringing people together through food and atmosphere is the goal behind each of BG Hospitality Group’s restaurants. Many of the restaurants under BG Hospitality Group are Italian-inspired restaurants, like fire+wine, rooted in simplicity, quality ingredients and the joy of sharing a meal.

One of those Italian restaurants is Gia Mia, which is known for its wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas.

Compared to Gia Mia, “fire+wine has more of the feel of a traditional Italian trattoria,” explains Goewey.