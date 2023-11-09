Geneva Chamber brings the Christmas Walk and Holiday House Tour in December

As I write this month’s article, it is a fabulous fall day. The air is crisp, the sun is shining bright and not a cloud can be seen in the azure blue sky. Therefore, it hardly seems like the right time to write about December. But I must because December is the month the Geneva Chamber brings the Christmas Walk and Holiday House Tour to Geneva.

In the next few weeks, garlands and trees will frame our downtown. More than 4,000 lights and hundreds of handmade ornaments will be put on the courthouse tree. Santa’s post office will be placed on the courthouse lawn and the Geneva Visitor Center will be prepped and ready for the jolly old elf. We thank the Geneva Public Works elves for all their assistance in bringing festive cheer to the city.

The Christmas Walk on Dec. 1 is not only a wonderful tradition but Geneva’s start of the season. The evening begins with Bob’s Candy Cane Parade to present the first candy cane to our esteemed mayor. Santa Lucia and her attendants arrive and assist the mayor in lighting the courthouse lawn and tree aglow. As they pass out Swedish Pepparkokor cookies, the familiar welcome song for Santa can be heard among the crowd. Santa lands at the Geneva History Museum and appears, as if by magic, on the roof. Guided by a police escort (thank you Geneva Police Department), Santa makes his way to the stage. It is officially the holidays!

Stroll and visit the shops and restaurants as you continue the evening. Admire the beauty of the night as State and Third streets are illuminated and carols fill the air. Tell your wishes to Santa (he’s there until 9:30 p.m.) and don’t forget to try a chestnut being roasted right on the street. Are you feeling the holiday spirit?

Dec. 1 and 2 is the Holiday House Tour. Five exquisite homes, aglow with holiday decorations, open their doors to visitors for self-guided tours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The personality of each home will shine when local decorators and landscapers work with homeowners to create holiday magic. This year we are pleased to have 610 Home, Farmdog Flowers, Intentional Spaces, Heinz Brothers Greenhouse, Little Red Barn Door, Plandscape, Fox Valley Lighting and LIGHTVILLE bringing holiday splendor to the interior and exterior of the homes. Many local businesses also will be contributing their wares to this event.

You will not only enjoy the architecture, but also the unique collections and interior design, which reveal the personalities of the families residing in the homes. And the homes are spectacular this year.

Tickets can be bought at the Geneva Chamber office, online and at several locations around town. Call 630-232-6060 or visit genevachamber.com for more information on the house tour. A Holiday Tea at the First Congregational Church in Geneva is included in the $38 price. Tickets sell out, so get yours early. Proceeds from the Holiday House Tour are used to decorate Geneva for the holiday season.

Downtown magic continues throughout December in Geneva. Find the what, where and when at genevachamber.com.

Don’t forget to shop small Geneva businesses this month.

Make Geneva part of your holiday memories in 2023.