Joliet, Lockport high schools cancel summer activities due to storm warnings

Joliet West High School, 401 N. Larkin Ave., seen on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024 in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

With severe weather in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon and evening, many school buildings are closing early and canceling summer activities.

Joliet Township High School District 204 announced that its buildings will close at 1 p.m. today.

“The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority,” District 204 said in the announcement.

The closure means that summer school students will be dismissed at their normal time and can take their usually scheduled buses home. All camps and practices for sports and other activities will be cancelled starting at 1 p.m.

All non-maintenance District 204 staff will also be asked to leave the building at 1 p.m. and work from home if necessary. Maintenance staff must check in with their supervisors and may be sent home.

Lockport Township High School District 205 also announced an early closure at 3 p.m. “as a precaution.”

Students involved in summer activities and sports were notified directly by their coaches.

The National Weather Service has issued warnings for Will County of severe thunderstorms which could bring torrential rain, damaging winds, and flash floods to the area until 9 p.m.