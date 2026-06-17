Putnam County Rotary Club presents scholarship awards

The Putnam County Rotary Club recently presented five awards to high school students at the Putnam County High School awards assembly held Wednesday, May 6.

The awards recognize academic achievement, extracurricular involvement and community service.

The club’s Knute Hammel Memorial Scholarship award recognizes students intending to further their education in business practices. The $500 award was presented to Alan Castro. Castro intends to study at Illinois Valley Community College and pursue a marketing and real estate career.

The Bill Klein Memorial Scholarship recognizes students whose qualities include the drive and determination demonstrated by former Rotary Club president Bill Klein. The $500 scholarship was awarded to Alex Rodriguez for community service commitment and determination and academic and sports achievements. Rodriguez will attend Culver-Stockton College to pursue a sports management career.

Sidney Emanuelson was presented with two $500 scholarship awards in recognition of dedication to community service as a Special Olympics participant mentor and companion, Rotary’s Youth Leadership Awards program participant and internet technology intern work. The first scholarship recognizes Emanuelson’s decision to pursue an IT career. The second scholarship award honors her PCHS Work-Based Learning Program participation.

The Putnam County Rotary Club’s final award was given to junior Kennedy Worby. The award honors students whose community service and student leadership accomplishments earn its highest honor for student “service above self. Worby served as the school’s Interact Club president and participated in Interact projects and events. The Rotary Club also will award a donation to the Interact Club.