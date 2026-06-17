Batavia tenant stole mink coat, mahogany chairs, microwave, mini-fridge from landlord: police report

A Batavia landlord reported to police that a tenant he evicted stole $8,420 worth of personal property while moving out, according to a police report released following a Freedom of Information Act request.

The landlord of a property along West Wilson Street evicted a tenant May 1 because of suspected drug use and trashing the area of his rental unit, the report stated.

The tenant finished moving out May 15; by May 24, the landlord saw that personal property items were missing, according to the police report.

Items missing were a black mid-calf Russian mink coat with the initials CWD in the lining, valued at $1,000; four black mahogany chairs with orange fabric, valued at $1,000; another $1,000 of assorted women’s clothing; a black mini-fridge worth $200; a black microwave valued at $120; and a new Shop-Vac vacuum, valued at $100, the report stated.

Police investigated an online pawnshop database for transactions, noting most mink coat sales were from Cook County. Police could not find any sales of that particular mink coat or the mahogany chairs, the report stated.

Police also sought to find the tenant involved, but his current residence is unknown, according to the report.