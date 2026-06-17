State Rep. Kifowit named executive director for nonprofit serving Chicago area union trades and contractors

State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D – Oswego, is the new next executive director for the Construction Industry Service Corporation (CISCO).

CISCO is a not-for-profit, labor-management organization serving the union building trades and union contractors in the Chicago metropolitan area , according to its website.

Kifowit, who started the job on Monday, is replacing Dan Allen, who is retiring as executive director after 13 years with the corporation.

“(Kifowit) understands and will nurture the relationship between the job-creating employers and the union partners who supply the skilled labor to complete the circle,” Allen said in the CISCO news release. “It’s been an honor to serve CISCO, and it will be a pleasure to watch it grow, thrive and move forward under (Kifowit’s) direction and this outstanding Board behind her all the way.”

Kifowit said, “Throughout my career, I have been able to collaborate with numerous entities and organizations, I am looking forward to bringing this skillset to CISCO to continue the great work of strengthening the collaboration between contractors and unions to maintain Illinois’ strong workforce and continue to have projects built to high standard, within budget and on time,”

Kifowit has served in the Illinois General Assembly since 2013, representing the 84th House District that includes portions of DuPage, Kane, Kendall and Will counties.

She ran a failed bid for the Democratic nomination for state comptroller in the March primary, finishing last out of four candidates.

Candidates running to succeed her as the representative for the 84th District in the November general election are Democrat Saber Haider, a DuPage County board member from Aurora, and Brian Scopa, a Republican from Naperville.

Kifowit is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, and a former substitute teacher. Kifowit was an Aurora alderman before being elected to the General Assembly, and has experience in finance and non-profit management.