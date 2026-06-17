Riverdale man arrested in Grundy County on felony drug charge

Grundy County sheriff's police said they made the arrest near mile marker 108, northwest of Morris, after pulling the man over for a traffic stop. Police said he was committing multiple traffic violations.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office Proactive Unit arrested a Riverdale man Tuesday after a sheriff’s office drug dog found more than one kilogram of suspected cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

Police said they arrested Maurice Merrell of Riverdale near mile marker 108, northwest of Morris after pulling him over for a traffic stop. Police said he was committing multiple traffic violations.

Police said a drug dog alerted officers to drugs in the car, and police found approximately 1,040 grams, or 2.293 pounds of cocaine and 90 grams of what they suspect is cannabis.

Merrell was taken into custody and charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and possession with intent to deliver cannabis.

Police said Merrell was transported to the Grundy County Jail, where he is being held pending his pre-trial release hearing.