October is SPOOKtacular

October is probably my favorite month. It may be the cooler weather, the beautiful colors that fall produces, the chance to pull out forgotten sweaters or the fact the festive holiday season quickly is approaching.

Here at the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, the Christmas Walk and House Tour already have us in holiday mode. I will share some information at the end of this column and greater detail next month because this month is about the celebration of fall flavors and colors, ghosts and goblins.

Shops are displaying decorating ideas and items for the season and restaurants are creating dishes using the fall harvest. Who knew how many ways pumpkin could be used?

On Oct. 20-22, enjoy a Fall Fun Carnival in the parking lot at the Kane County Cougars’ stadium. Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, and 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22. We thank McNally’s Heating & Cooling for sponsoring this event with Windy City Amusements.

On Thursday, Oct. 26, Geneva shops bearing trick or treat flyers in their windows welcome little ones from 2 to 5 p.m. for some treats and maybe a few tricks as well. Don’t forget to stop by the Chamber office at 8 S. Third St. Not only will we have goodies to offer, but it also is the place to pick up a Geneva Shopping & Dining guide or buy Geneva gift certificates.

Are the spirits of Geneva roaming our streets? Learn about the ghosts and the places they inhabit when the Geneva History Museum hosts its Ghost Walk. The walk will be offered multiple times Oct. 28. Those fearless enough to attend will enjoy new stories and old legends that will bring the darker corners of Geneva to light. Up for something spookier, try the tour at night. Brave souls can register at genevahistorymuseum.org. The event usually sells out.

Have a happy and safe October!

Christmas is coming

Want to begin the holiday season with cocoa and chocolate? Nov. 4 is our annual Cocoa and Chocolate Crawl. Yes, we have added chocolate to this popular ticketed event. Get your ticket today at genevachamber.com.

Before we know it, December will be here. The Geneva Chamber’s House Tour is Dec. 1 and 2. By buying a ticket to the house tour, you assist in creating a winter wonderland in Geneva. The Chamber has the awesome responsibility of all things Christmas in downtown Geneva, from providing lights and greens to carriage rides and Santa. A portion of your ticket price contributes to this magic. Flying the jolly old elf to Geneva is not inexpensive. Five homes in a variety of sizes, styles, ages and features are included on this year’s tour. More information will be in my November column. Tickets will be available beginning Oct. 17 at genevachamber.com or call 630-232-6060.