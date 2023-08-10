Geneva Chamber: Looking forward to Festival of the Vine next month

August is a busy month for most. Last-minute vacations find a spot on the calendar. School shopping, reluctantly, needs to be done; inevitably, there is always one thing you just can’t find anywhere.

And with the warmer and longer days coming to an end, you realize that project list made in May has gotten only longer. Pause for a breath.

Fortunately, this too shall pass.

However, something you don’t want to pass up is next month’s Festival of the Vine on Sept. 8-10.

Local restaurants will be creating a culinary display of specialties. I can’t think of a better way to let your taste buds travel around the world. China, Mexico, Italy – flavors of those countries and more will be represented at the 2023 Flavor Fare. Remember, the fun is now on James Street, just west of Third Streeet.

Of course, there will be music all three days and while there, raise your glass. Peruse and buy a variety of reds and whites. There’s beers and seltzers. Something for everyone.

Crafters literally will be wrapped around the old courthouse on Saturday, Sept. 9, and Sunday, Sept 10. The courthouse lawn also will include some fun for the kids. There will be complimentary balloon artistry and face painting on Saturday.

Adding to the atmosphere of the festival will be complimentary horse-drawn antique carriage rides. Carriage rides will be offered Saturday and Sunday.

When you are busy, it is hard to think about the next day, let alone the next month. Looking forward to a Geneva festival might make the next couple of weeks pass just a little easier.

Good food, good wine, good music, good people, good times ... good gosh, you should try it.

For more information on this festival, including activity times and ticket pre-sale options, along with other Chamber events, visit www.genevachamber.com or call 630-232-6060. The Festival of the Vine schedule will be posted later this month.