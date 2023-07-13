Geneva Chamber: Tack Så Mycket (Thanks So Much)

Fantastik!

Carrying on with the Swedish theme, this is the only word that encompasses everything that was last month’s huge Swedish Days festival.

Mother Nature cooperated (a little hot, a little wind, but no rain) and every day was a new adventure. A giant thank you to city of Geneva departments for making sure the downtown always looked its best, for all the work of setting up and hooking up whatever was necessary to run the five-day event.

Thank you to the Geneva Police Department, Geneva Fire Department and EMA for keeping everyone safe and not letting the crowds have “too much fun.” Thank you to the sponsors who were present all week, the more than 140 volunteers who represented Geneva superbly and Geneva businesses for staying open late for the 200,000+ visitors and to Genevans and visitors for making the 73rd Swedish Days one for the books.

To anyone who donated monetarily or time or talents, the Geneva Chamber appreciates it!

Time to arty

June flew by, and with July comes the Geneva Arts Fair. Downtown Geneva will be transformed into a venue for esteemed artists July 29 and 30.

For more than 20 years, the juried Geneva Arts Fair, presented by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, has risen in attendance and notoriety. Visitors can leisurely stroll and marvel at works from more than 120 fine artisans from around the country who display unique oils and acrylics, vibrant watercolors, captivating sculptures, dazzling jewelry, decorative ceramics and vivid photography.

Once again, the expertise and products of Plandscape, Inc. will make over the intersection of Third and Franklin streets into a breathtaking display of foliage and color. You won’t believe this beauty is only temporary. The big white tent is your spot for information and there will be art projects for the kids beginning at 11 a.m. both days.

Geneva merchants and restaurants will be open all weekend. Pop in for a visit.

The annual Geneva Arts Fair, presented by Harvey’s Tales Bookshop, is a must-do on your summer calendar.

The Geneva Arts Fair is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Visit genevachamber.com for details.

Rev your motors

July also signals the start of the Geneva Chamber Classic Car Shows. They will continue Thursday evenings from 5 to 8 p.m. through Aug. 31. Step back in time at the historic Kane County Courthouse as car collectors gather to show off their rides. The audience comes from near and far to bop to the music of the 1950s while they ogle the beauties and vote for their favorite make and model. Cancellations because of inclement weather will be posted on the Chamber’s website (genevachamber.com) and Facebook (Geneva, IL - Chamber of Commerce & Tourism).