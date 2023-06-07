Geneva Chamber: Swedish Days marks the beginning of summer

Growing up in Geneva, I remember thinking that Swedish Days – not the calendar or end of the school year but Swedish Days – marked the beginning of summer. As a young girl, I stayed up late at the street dance (which today is known as Saturday night entertainment), I twirled and swirled over and over on the carnival rides as a tween (additionally, getting to stay out until 10 p.m. and walk home with friends) and as a young adult, I waited in line for Moonlight Madness sales while enjoying my once-a-year corn dog.

So many fabulous memories of the festival, and today, I am fortunate to assist in the planning of the 73rd Swedish Days Festival supported by Northwestern Medicine and make memories for a new generation.

So, without further ado …

Here’s a sneak peek

at the upcoming week.

Carnival and rides to flip and spin,

Amusing games where you can win.

Offerings of hot dogs, brats and cheese curds,

You’ll be back for seconds, possibly thirds.

Shopping and specials, need I say more,

Best to start early and hit every store.

All week long, kids can have fun,

You are sure to find something beginning June 21.

Free entertainment by bands that rock and have soul,

With names like Blooze Brothers, Student Body and Sushi Roll.

Don’t miss the car show, models from present to past,

Thursday on Third, it will be a gas.

Travel to Sweden, at our own Sweden Väst

You won’t have to go far to have a Swedish blast.

At Craft Brew you’ll delight in a mix of local beers,

Come raise your glass with a resounding CHEERS!

And Sunday, Sunday, brings the Grand Parade,

Creating memories that will not soon fade.

So much more, I can’t possibly list,

Swedish Days 2023 certainly should not be missed.

Check out genevachamber.com for what, when and where. We look forward to seeing Genevans and visitors there!