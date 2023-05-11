Geneva Chamber of Commerce: Our website keeps you in the know

Have you visited our new website? GenevaChamber.com is the first stop for information on anything mentioned in this column and for shopping, dining and lodging information – not to mention a guide to events in Geneva.

Did you know the Geneva Chamber, with the assistance of many hands including the city of Geneva, produces four big festivals each year? Coming this summer are Swedish Days (June 21-25), Geneva Arts Fair (July 29-30) and Classic Car Shows in July and August. Look forward to the Festival of the Vine (Sept. 8-10) and Christmas Walk & House Tour (Dec. 1-2).

There’s so much more on the site to explore. Start marking your calendars now for all the fun and excitement!

There is even a spot to help us out at Swedish Days on the Swedish Days page. Take a look and see what fits for you!

The perfect gift

This month brings thoughts of school ending and summer beginning. A Geneva gift certificate is a thoughtful way to say “thank you for a great year” to a teacher, coach or special person. Accepted at more than 150 shops, restaurants, businesses and services, gift certificates are convenient, support local businesses and never expire.

Choose among denominations of $5, $10 and $20 and buy online with a few simple clicks at our website genevachamber.com or buy them at the Chamber office, 8 S. Third St.

Tee Off

Golf season is in full swing and the Geneva Chamber is getting in on the action. Our golf outing is June 12 at Eagle Brook Country Club. Anyone can sign up. All skill levels are encouraged. It’s a “tee-rific” day to play golf, meet new friends and enjoy awesome food and drink. Registration information is on the homepage under Chamber Highlights. Hope to see you on the course!

March, Run and Walk

Want to march in our June 25 Swedish Days Parade? We are looking for businesses and organizations that want to present their message in a fun, creative way to more than 40,000 spectators. Check out the form on the Swedish Days page on our website. Deadline to sign up is May 15.

Are you a runner? A fast walker? Or maybe you are just itching to do a 5K this summer? The Swedish Days 5K Lopp is back. It will be Saturday, June 24, at 8 a.m. at Peck Farm Park. Registration and details are at https://raceroster.com/events/2023/71493/swedish-days-lopp-5k

Thank you

We appreciate the more than 80 community members who signed up for the Geneva City-Wide Garage Sale. While we had one not-so-stellar day, we also had one over-the-top beautiful day. We hope it was successful for each of you.

Spring is in full bloom, so come to downtown Geneva and bring your buds to shop, dine and explore!