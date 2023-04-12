Geneva Chamber: So much happening in Geneva this spring!

Do you have unwanted items in your basement? Does your garage resemble a retail bike shop? Is the pile of “haven’t been worn in years” taking over your closet? Yes to any of these questions should count as a red flag to have a garage sale – and soon.

Lucky for you, the Geneva Chamber is hosting a City-Wide Garage Sale on April 28 and 29. We will do all the advertising and marketing. You keep all your profits. Registration is $35 and includes being listed on the online map and signage for the front of your home. Register online or download the form at genevachamber.com. Sign-up ends April 25.

Coffee lovers unite

The Coffee Crawl returns April 22. If tickets remain, they can be purchased at genevachamber.com. Look for information on the homepage under Chamber Highlights. The ticket price includes a commemorative mug, a FreshGround Roasting coffee presentation at Geneva Public Library to begin the day and visits to 16 Fox Valley businesses offering coffee-inspired creations.

Swedish Days update

Swedish Days on June 21-25 is the first festival we produce each year and only 10 short weeks away. Planning for an event that draws more than 200,000 people is intense and we need your help.

Consider volunteering this year (email volunteers@genevachamber.com) or look for the sign-up on our Swedish Days page, which will be up soon. Some of the positions are paid. Consider getting a group together and donating your earnings to a local nonprofit.

Would your organization like to be in the Grand Parade? How about your business bringing in a float? Anyone can register to be in the parade. Applications are on the Swedish Days page at genevachamber.com.

Want to take part in our 5K? The Swedish Days 5K Lopp’s registration is at https://genevachamber.com/events/swedish-days.

Swedish Days is a community festival, and the community being involved is not only important, but appreciated. It will be five days of fun, with a couple of surprises popping up, so flip to June and mark the dates on your calendar.

Can you dance, do magic or carry a tune? How about juggle or make balloon animals? Then the Geneva Park District is looking for you. If you have a talent of any kind, apply to audition for Geneva’s Got Talent.

Auditions are June 10 at Playhouse 38 in Geneva. Semifinalists will perform June 21 during Swedish Days on the Central Stage, with finalists vying for the grand prize June 22. The competition application and a complete list of rules is available at genevaparks.org. Competitors do not have to be Geneva residents.