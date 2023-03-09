Geneva Chamber: Get ready for plenty of events in Geneva this spring

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce has some big happenings in April that will require registration.

Coffee Crawl

This popular event is back on April 22. Businesses around the Tri-Cities will feature coffee-inspired creations. Some may have a little kick (age 21 and older to sample). All will satisfy your coffee cravings. The event usually sells out, so watch for registration information appearing soon at genevachamber.com.

Geneva City-Wide Garage Sale

Each spring, I thoroughly clean the storage areas of our house. Each time, I vow this will be the last time. And then it happens – more stuff. Where does it all come from? What surprises me are the items that keep popping up in areas I cleaned last year. And they aren’t new items, just ones I missed!

So whether it is a basement, closet or garage to conquer, start reorganizing and take part in the Geneva City-Wide Garage Sale, which will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 28 and 29.

Registering for the Geneva City-Wide Garage Sale is easy. Registration will open before or on March 15.

1. Visit genevachamber.com (look for the registration link under Chamber Highlights on the homepage).

2. Choose to apply online or download an application to fill out.

3. Pick up your materials before the sale at the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, 8 S. Third St.

The Chamber will advertise the garage sale and creates convenient maps for treasure seekers.

This is a great opportunity to do some spring cleaning and welcome thousands of shoppers to Geneva by offering the convenience of a city-wide garage sale.

We are getting our Swede on

I couldn’t end this column without a peek at the Swedish Days Festival presented by Northwestern Medicine.

This year’s fest is set for June 21-25.

Yes, it is still 15 weeks away, but planning for a festival that encompasses five days of excitement started many months ago. Entertainment is booked, favorite activities are returning and, of course, we have a few surprises up our Swedish sleeves.

Want to be part of Swedish Days? We are looking for businesses and organizations to march in our community parade June 25. The application can be found on the Swedish Days page at genevachamber.com. Or would you like to volunteer your time? A schedule will be up soon on the website to sign up to volunteer.

Watch for more information on the five-day extravaganza at Geneva businesses, on our website (genevachamber.com) and on our Facebook page Geneva, IL – Chamber of Commerce & Tourism.