Geneva Chamber: Celebrate the month of love

Happy Valentine’s Day! When Feb. 14 falls on a weekday, a special dinner or night out may be missed or forgotten. Lives are hectic enough during the week and trying to throw something else into the formula doesn’t necessarily equate.

If you are fortunate to have a place in your schedule for Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, visit the Geneva Chamber website at www.genevachamber.com. We can help you find a restaurant – even narrow it down with the capability to search for a certain fare – and link you to the website of the restaurant you are looking to enjoy.

Maybe something in writing or chocolate (note: most women LOVE sweets) would brighten someone’s Valentine’s Day. I can think of many places in downtown Geneva that would satisfy both of these, and I am sure there are more. Our website has the capability to search for a keyword such as chocolate, cards or candy. Just a few clicks and you are on your way to putting a smile on someone’s face.

Whatever the month brings, let the important people in your life know how much they mean to you.

Geneva Wedding Walk

Love certainly is in the air. For the second year, the Geneva Chamber is presenting the Geneva Wedding Walk from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 26 The Geneva Wedding Walk features an amazing selection of wedding professionals ready to help you find the perfect gown, reception venue, photographer, music, honeymoon destination and much more!

Plus there are prizes, giveaways and a swag bag for the first 250 registered brides.

Register at genevachamber.com. Look for the link on the homepage and let Geneva be the start of your happily ever after.

Thrive in Geneva

If you are a frequent visitor to our site, you may have noticed an updated look. Last month we launched a new website. New colors, new message, new branding. Thrive in Geneva. All of your favorites and go-to pages are still there in an easy to navigate interface.

Having trouble finding something? Give us a call at 630-232-6060. We will be happy to help.