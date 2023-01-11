Geneva Chamber of Commerce: Only in Geneva is winter this good

During the winter months, I find myself staying indoors much more.

Don’t get me wrong, I love my home in Geneva, but sometimes a change of scenery is welcomed and needed. Instead of hopping on a plane for a weekend getaway or packing up for a long drive, an overnight stay locally might just be the prescription for cabin fever. Genevachamber.com lists fabulous accommodations to fit any budget, interest and family.

Even though it is chilly now, take advantage of outside activities that are only available during these colder months. Activities to keep each family member entertained – ice skating, sledding or taking a walk just about anywhere in Geneva – are awe-inspiring in the winter.

Did you get a Geneva gift certificate for the holidays? Or maybe a little extra cash? Geneva shops are still the go-to places for one-of-a-kind items. This month, gift yourself.

January is a perfect time to take a deep breath, relax and enjoy the community you live in. Whatever you choose to do this month, I think you will agree that staying, playing, shopping, eating and drinking in Geneva is a special experience.

A week of delicious dining

With the diversity of cuisines, dining in Geneva is always a treat. A 2023 resolution may be to try out a new eatery. In the past couple of months, several new restaurants have opened their doors. A new favorite may emerge. For a night out on the town with fine dining or a quick meal at a sidewalk café, Geneva has it all, including Geneva Restaurant Week on Jan. 23-29.

Restaurant Week is an entire week of delicious discounted dining at some of Geneva’s finest restaurants! Explore scrumptious eats and leave the cooking utensils and dirty dishes at home and join as we celebrate Geneva’s thriving and unique culinary scene. Tickets or passes are not necessary. Just tell your server at the participating restaurant that you would like the Restaurant Week offering. Visit Geneva Restaurant Week at genevachamber.com for more information and a complete list of restaurants.

Festivals galore

Mark these dates down on your calendar so you don’t miss a moment of fun at Geneva’s festivals in 2023! Watch our website for more events popping up this year.

Geneva Restaurant Week – Jan. 23-29

Geneva Wedding Walk – Feb. 26

Geneva City Wide Garage Sale – April 28-29

Swedish Days – June 21-25

Geneva Arts Fair – July 29-30

Festival of the Vine – Sept. 8-10

Christmas Walk – Dec. 1

Holiday House Tour – Dec. 1-2